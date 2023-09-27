Who is Rubber Ducky on The Masked Singer season 10?
Who's under the Rubber Ducky mask on The Masked Singer?
It's time for The Masked Singer season 10 and there's one competitor that has fans bubbling with theories. We're talking about Rubber Ducky, of course. The whimsical bathing beauty has one of the most unique costumes in The Masked Singer's history.
So who is Rubber Ducky on The Masked Singer season 10?
Who is Rubber Ducky on The Masked Singer season 10? Theories
You're probably heard the expression "everything but the kitchen sink." For Rubber Ducky, they've got the sink and all. Or the bathtub, that is. Rubber Ducky's face is peeking out from behind a shower curtain and they're covered in bubbles, and they're walking around in the bathtub. In fact, their cowboy boots resemble the front legs of the tub to complete the look.
Our first guess is Colby Caillat, who had a hit with the pop song "Bubbly" before focusing on a country music career.
We're eager to hear the panel's guesses, and as soon as they're available we'll have them for you right here.
Who is Rubber Ducky on The Masked Singer season 10? Song picks
Once Rubber Ducky performs on The Masked Singer season 10, we'll have their guesses for you right here.
Who is Rubber Ducky on The Masked Singer season 10? Show clues
We can't wait to learn more about Rubber Ducky's identity, and we're hoping the show clues reveal more about the celebrity underneath the mask. As soon as we have the show clues for Rubber Ducky, we'll have them for you right here.
The Masked Singer season 10 airs Wednesdays at 8 pm ET/PT on Fox and streams the following day on Hulu.
Sarabeth joined the What to Watch team in May 2022. An avid TV and movie fan, her perennial favorites are The Walking Dead, American Horror Story, true crime documentaries on Netflix and anything from Passionflix. You’ve Got Mail, Ocean's Eleven and Signs are movies that she can watch all day long. She's also a huge baseball fan, and hockey is a new favorite.
When she's not working, Sarabeth hosts the My Nights Are Booked Podcast and a blog dedicated to books and interviews with authors and actors. She also published her first novel, Once Upon an Interview, in 2022.
