It's not every day that you see a giant hen dressed in royal military regalia, but Royal Hen is coming to The Masked Singer season 10 and we want to know who's under the mask!

So who is Royal Hen on The Masked Singer season 10? Let's take a look at the clues to see if we can figure it out.

Thankfully, we have a clue to ponder before the new season begins. Take a look:

Hear ye, hear ye! #RoyalHenMask and #HuskyMask have arrived! 👑 #TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/XHcjeXmDpKSeptember 11, 2023 See more

Who is Royal Hen on The Masked Singer season 10? Theories

In a social media post, Royal Hen notes that their fame is far reaching. "I'm not only known in America, but because of what I did I'm known around the world." The clue comes while Royal Hen is reading a newspaper with the headline "Royal Hen Cracks Eggspectations & Takes The World By Storm." The image under the headline is of Royal Hen standing in front of a big castle. There are also two eggs wearing crowns.

Ok, there's a lot to unpack here. We normally jump right to singers and actors with these clues, but when Royal Hen says "because of what I did" it makes us wonder if there's an athlete who broke a record under that mask. Maybe it's a world record-holding track & field athlete or an Olympic swimmer, someone who won big in the US or UK. (Of course, we're already envisioning Ken Jeong declaring that Meghan Markle or Prince Harry is under the mask...)

Fans have some early opinions about who's under the mask, ranging from Jonathan Groff to Meghan Markle. But at this point it's anyone's guess.

As soon as the panelists gives us their guesses and theories on the show, we'll gather them all up for you right here.

Jonathan Groff for royal Hen... he played the king in Hamilton, he's in the new Matrix movie, and Kristoff in frozen.. not to mention he was on Glee so he has a great voice!September 11, 2023 See more

My guesses are husky- rapper Nelly and royal hen Meghan MarkleSeptember 11, 2023 See more

(Image credit: Michael Becker/Fox)

Who is Royal Hen on The Masked Singer season 10? Song picks

As soon as Royal Hen performs, we'll have their song picks right here.

Who is Royal Hen on The Masked Singer season 10? Show clues

Once Royal Hen's show clues drop on The Masked Singer season 10, we'll have them for you right here.

The Masked Singer season 10 airs Wednesdays at 8 pm ET/PT on Fox starting September 27.