So let's see if we can figure out who is under the Diver mask on The Masked Singer season 10.

The first clue shared on social media ahead of the show's premiere offered up a good starting point to make guesses about Diver's identity. "Usually I'm pretty pumped, but lately I've been lost in the abyss. I might be the most hated creature in the ocean right now," they said. "Usually you can find me under the sea, but for this clue you'll have to look to the sky." The clue turned out to be a picture of a bright red cardinal.

What could this mean?

#DiverMask is ready to make waves on #TheMaskedSinger! 🤿 Who do you think is under the mask? pic.twitter.com/d7us1TcWTvSeptember 11, 2023 See more

Who is Diver on The Masked Singer season 10? Theories

As soon as the clue dropped, fans splintered into two camps: either it's Tom Sandoval or someone who plays for either the St. Louis Cardinals baseball team or the Arizona Cardinals football team. They're solid guesses, to be sure.

Tom Sandoval is a cast member on Bravo's VanderPump Rules and the co-owner of the posh Tom Tom restaurant in Los Angeles. But if you don't know him from VPR, you might know him for being embroiled in a cheating scandal with one of his VPR co-stars that has had social media buzzing for months. It would be a huge flex to have Tom, who could indeed be considered "the most hated creature in the ocean right now," on the show. The Masked Singer has a long history of having controversial contestants like Rudy Giulani and Sarah Palin, so Sandoval is a definite possibility.

And we know The Masked Singer loves athletes as contestants, so it's very possible that a sporting figure could be under Diver's mask.

TOM SANDOVAL! most hated person right now… Cardinal (St Louis)September 11, 2023 See more

My 1st reaction is Kurt Warner. Under the C (center) for the AZ Cardinals.September 18, 2023 See more

100% Tom Sandoval. He’s got one fox reality show, it wouldn’t surprise me if he’s on another.September 11, 2023 See more

Who is Diver on The Masked Singer season 10? Song picks

Who is Diver on The Masked Singer season 10? Show clues

The Masked Singer season 10 airs Wednesdays at 8 pm ET/PT on Fox starting September 27.