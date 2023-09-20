We're so ready for The Masked Singer season 10! As the show celebrates ten seasons of masked contestants singing their hearts out for a chance to take home the trophy, fans will be treated to some of the biggest reveals and masks in the show's history. Anteater already has our attention and we can't help but wonder who is Anteater on The Masked Singer season 10.

We don't know much about Anteater just yet. Fox hasn't released any special teasers or promos for the long-snouted competitor (yet) but all it takes is one look at their costume and you know there's someone special underneath. As Masked Singer masks go, Anteater is remarkably life-like, with soulful eyes and soft brown fur.

They're dressed in overalls covered in patches and flower embellishments, with a straw hat on their head. Does Anteater have a connection to gardening, or are they a 1970s icon with those flower-power patches?

Let's look at the clues to see if we can figure out Anteater's identity on The Masked Singer season 10.

Who is Anteater on The Masked Singer season 10? Theories

We know the panelists will be talking about Anteater, so as soon as they have their theories and guesses we'll gather them up and have them for you right here.

(Image credit: Michael Becker/Fox)

Who is Anteater on The Masked Singer season 10? Song picks

Is Anteater a rocker? Do they belt out R&B like no one's business? We can't wait to see what Anteater comes up with. As soon as Anteater has an opportunity to perform, we'll have their song choices right here for you.

Who is Anteater on The Masked Singer season 10? Show clues

We can't wait to see what the show clues reveal about Anteater so keep watching this spot once they perform.

The Masked Singer season 10 airs Wednesdays at 8 pm ET/PT on Fox starting September 27.