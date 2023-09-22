Who is Hawk on The Masked Singer season 10?
Who's under the Hawk mask on The Masked Singer?
It's time to take flight for The Masked Singer season 10, and we're excited to see all of the new masks competing this season. One of the costumes that captured our attention is Hawk, with their outstretched wings and muscular build. And can we talk about that intense stare?
So who is Hawk on The Masked Singer season 10? Let's look at the clues!
Who is Hawk on The Masked Singer season 10? Theories
With those strong wings and that muscular build, we're thinking that Hawk could have ties to athletics, whether they're a professional wrestling star or an Olympian. In fact, that golden necklace and the intensity of their stare makes us almost certain that the person under the mask is no stranger to competition and high pressure situations, and they have won gold medals for their efforts as a result.
We can't wait to hear who the panelists think is under the Hawk mask. As soon as we have their guesses and theories we'll round them up and have them for you right here.
Who is Hawk on The Masked Singer season 10? Song picks
We can only imagine that Hawk's songs will be intense. As soon as they perform we'll have their song picks for you right here.
Who is Hawk on The Masked Singer season 10? Show clues
What will the show clues reveal about Hawk's identity? We'll gather them up and have them for you right here.
The Masked Singer season 10 airs Wednesdays at 8 pm ET/PT on Fox starting September 27.
