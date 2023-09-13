It's time for The Masked Singer season 10, the massive supersized anniversary season that promised more celebrities, bigger reveals and some of the most amazing masks in the show's history.

One of the new masks has everyone buzzing already. Gazelle is blowing fans' minds with their beautiful, ornate costume. With their bright eyes, long eyelashes and a gown covered in flowers, gazelle looks ready to rule the wilderness.

A social media clue ahead of the show's premiere offered fans some keen insight as to who might be under the mask.

That clue has me going wild!

Talk about a juicy clue! Even before the show debuts, there's a lot to unpack in that one social media post.

We'll be updating this post with clues, song picks and more as Gazelle debuts on The Masked Singer season 10. For now, read on to see the best theories already being thrown out about Gazelle.

Who is Gazelle on The Masked Singer season 10? Theories

In the teaser, Gazelle says that the first clue to their identity comes from identifying the person who wore the Gremlin mask in season 4. That would be actor and former professional boxer Mickey Rourke.

Early social media speculation ahead of The Masked Singer season 10's premiere revolves around Gazelle being Marisa Tomei, Kim Basinger, Gwyneth Paltrow or even Scarlet Johansson.

Two possibilities before I hear them sing… Kim Basinger (9 1/2 Weeks) or Marisa Tomei (The Wrestler)

I'm thinking it's either scarlet Johansson or gwyneth Paltrow since they both worked with Mickey rourke before back in iron man 2

If Gazelle starred in a movie with Rourke, that could open up a world of possibilities when it comes to who's under the mask given that the prolific actor has been. In The Wrestler, Rourke starred with Marisa Tomei and Evan Rachel Wood. Sin City paired him with Jessica Alba and Alexis Bledel. He was in 1986's 9 1/2 Weeks with Kim Basinger and he was the villainous Ivan Vanko in Iron Man 2, which featured both Gwyneth Paltrow and Scarlett Johansson.

Needless to say, just about anyone could be under Gazelle's mask!

Who is Gazelle in The Masked Singer season 10?

Who is Gazelle in The Masked Singer season 10? Song picks

Who is Gazelle on The Masked Singer season 10? Show clues

The Masked Singer season 10 airs Wednesdays at 8 pm ET/PT on Fox starting September 27.