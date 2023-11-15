Who is Cuddle Monster on The Masked Singer season 10?
Who's under the Cuddle Monster mask on The Masked Singer?
The biggest costume in The Masked Singer history is set to be revealed, which is fitting in the supersized The Masked Singer season 10. So who is Cuddle Monster in The Masked Singer season 10? Let's see what we can figure out.
When we say "biggest" we mean biggest. Not the biggest reveal, mind you, but literally the biggest costume ever. In a video clip below, you can see that Cuddle Monster towers over host Nick Cannon, who stands at six feet tall.
Cuddle Monster makes their grand debut on Trolls Night, competing along with Anteater, Candelabra and Donut. This is a very competitive pool, with Donut and Anteater already drawing lots of praise from fans on social media. This talented trio survived One-Hit Wonder Night last week, which saw Hibiscus sent home.
We have no idea who's underneath, but as far as masks go, Cuddle Monster is huge. Read on for more clues about Cuddle Monster's identity on The Masked Singer.
Calling all Trolls fans! Trolls Night on #TheMaskedSinger kicks off Wednesday on @FOXTV and next day on @hulu. Trust me, you won't wanna miss it! pic.twitter.com/c5B70t2GOZNovember 13, 2023
Who is Cuddle Monster on The Masked Singer season 10? Theories
Interestingly enough, early speculation from fans on social media includes Shaq and Big Bird. (Yes, there is precedent for a Muppet to be in a Masked Singer costume, with Kermit the Frog revealed under the Snail costume in season 5)
Cuddle Monster's pink fur and crocheted outfit make them look very sweet and gentle despite their impressive stature.
We'll have to wait and see what the panel thinks once Cuddle Monster makes their debut.
Trolls Night theories: TBA
I can't wait to watch Another New episode of @MaskedSingerFOX Trolls theme Is cute for kids But I'm looking forward to see The New Wild Card, I'm thinking It's Either Another Muppet Like @BigBird Or The Tallers @NBAOfficial player @SHAQ??? I can't wait to find out This week!!! 🤷♀️November 13, 2023
Who is Cuddle Monster on The Masked Singer season 10? Song picks
We have to think that a supersized costume will have a supersized song on Trolls Night. As soon as they perform we'll have their song pick right here.
Trolls Night song pick: TBA
Who is Cuddle Monster on The Masked Singer season 10? Show clues
What will Cuddle Monster's clues reveal? We'll have them for you right here!
Trolls Night Clues: TBA
