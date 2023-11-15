The biggest costume in The Masked Singer history is set to be revealed, which is fitting in the supersized The Masked Singer season 10. So who is Cuddle Monster in The Masked Singer season 10? Let's see what we can figure out.

When we say "biggest" we mean biggest. Not the biggest reveal, mind you, but literally the biggest costume ever. In a video clip below, you can see that Cuddle Monster towers over host Nick Cannon, who stands at six feet tall.

Cuddle Monster makes their grand debut on Trolls Night, competing along with Anteater, Candelabra and Donut. This is a very competitive pool, with Donut and Anteater already drawing lots of praise from fans on social media. This talented trio survived One-Hit Wonder Night last week, which saw Hibiscus sent home.

We have no idea who's underneath, but as far as masks go, Cuddle Monster is huge. Read on for more clues about Cuddle Monster's identity on The Masked Singer.

Who is Cuddle Monster on The Masked Singer season 10? Theories

Interestingly enough, early speculation from fans on social media includes Shaq and Big Bird. (Yes, there is precedent for a Muppet to be in a Masked Singer costume, with Kermit the Frog revealed under the Snail costume in season 5)

Cuddle Monster's pink fur and crocheted outfit make them look very sweet and gentle despite their impressive stature.

We'll have to wait and see what the panel thinks once Cuddle Monster makes their debut.

Who is Cuddle Monster on The Masked Singer season 10? Song picks

We have to think that a supersized costume will have a supersized song on Trolls Night. As soon as they perform we'll have their song pick right here.

Who is Cuddle Monster on The Masked Singer season 10? Show clues

What will Cuddle Monster's clues reveal? We'll have them for you right here!

