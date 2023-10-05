Who is Pickle on The Masked Singer season 10?
Who's under the Pickle mask on The Masked Singer?
We love a surprise on The Masked Singer, a show known for dishing out surprises every week. Pickle debuted on The Masked Singer season 10 as the Wild Card, competing against Gazelle, S'more, Diver and Cow in week 2's NFL Night after Rubber Ducky was sent home during the premiere.
Pickle's larger than life persona wasn't lost on the panelists; as you'll see below, Pickle's clue was "On Air" which hints at a radio career or someone who does a lot of talking for a living. That came through with Pickle's larger than life persona.
So who is Pickle on The Masked Singer season 10? Let's look at the clues to see if we can figure it out.
Who is Pickle on The Masked Singer season 10? Theories
After making their debut on NFL Night, the panelists had some interesting guesses about Pickle's identity, including Craig Kilborn, Dax Shepard, Conan O'Brien and Howard Stern.
Who is Pickle on The Masked Singer season 10? Song picks
Pickle sang "Pinball Wizard" by The Who during their premiere on NFL Night.
Who is Pickle on The Masked Singer season 10? Show clues
During their debut on NFL Night, the VIPs presented Pickle's clue as "On Air." Said Pickle, "When I speak, people listen. Are you listening, Ken? I get paid a lot to talk. I'm bringing that BDE, big drill energy."
The Masked Singer season 10 airs Wednesdays at 8 pm ET/PT on Fox and streams the following day on Hulu.
