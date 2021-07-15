‘Lupin Part 3’: Everything you need to know about the Netflix crime series

Lupin has stolen the hearts of Netflix viewers across the world, as the French series starring Omar Sy and created by George Kay delighted fans with its first two parts that were released in January and June 2021, respectively. Thankfully, we already know that Lupin will return again for what will be part 3 of his story.

Lupin is inspired by Maurice Leblanc’s gentleman thief Arsène Lupin that was featured in multiple stories in the early 1900s. Sy’s character, Assane Diop, emulates the character as he tries to avenge the injustice shown to his father by a wealthy family.

Lupin Part 3 was teased at the end of part 2. Omar Sy even confirmed that to be the case prior to part 2 via Twitter.

On ne peut rien vous cacher. 👀 Lupin partie 3 est confirmée ! We can’t hide anything from you. 👀Lupin part 3 is confirmed!May 11, 2021 See more

So, know that we know that we are getting more Lupin down the road, here’s everything you need to know about Lupin Part 3.

While Lupin fans didn’t have to wait too long between part 1 and part 2 (all 10 episodes were shot at the same time and just split up for release purposes), they’re patience will be tested a bit more with the wait for part 3.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly , Omar Sy was asked how things were progressing with part 3. He shared that they are still in the planning stage.

“We’re talking about that [part 3] right now,” Sy said. “We have a lot of ideas and things that we want to do and say, but we’re still in the writing process.”

Netflix has offered no official word on when Lupin Part 3 may be coming down the pipe, so it is fair to guess that it won’t be any time in 2021, rather sometime in 2022 at the earliest.

But, if you want to rewatch or catch up with Lupin thus far, part 1 and part 2 are available to stream on Netflix.

What is the ‘Lupin Part 3’ plot?

SPOILER ALERT!

The main narrative of Lupin so far has been Diop’s quest to avenge his father after being framed by Hubert Pellegrini. Well, part 2 seems to have wrapped that storyline up, as Pellegrini’s confession was caught on tape and he was arrested. Diop, meanwhile, has left Paris to avoid being captured for his own crimes, but he promises to be back.

As Sy hinted, part 3 is still being conceived, so we do not know where Diop ran off to or what will bring him back into the fold, but the creative team is not short on source material. Leblanc’s original Lupin character was featured in 17 novels and 39 additional novellas. If they choose, they can take bits and pieces from any of these, or come up with something wholly original. Time will tell.

Who will make up the ‘Lupin Part 3’ cast?

Omar Sy will return as Diop in part 3, duh, but who else might we expect to see back?

Diop’s family, played by Ludivine Sagnier and Etan Simon, are good bets to return for another season. As are his friend and accomplice Benjamin played by Antoine Gouy and Soufiane Guerrab as the detective on Diop’s trail. Oh, and in case you were worried, Diop’s favorite pup, J’accuse, is also coming back, according to Sy.

Whether or not there will be any continuation of the Pellegrini storyline that would require the return of Hervé Pierre, Clotilde Hesme or Nicole Garcia is more of a question. We won’t have any hints as to that, or any new additions to the cast, until the development process moves forward.

Is ‘Lupin’ available in English?

Lupin is a French series and as such is of course spoken in French. However, if you simply cannot deal with subtitles, Netflix does make Lupin available in English via dubbed audio; it is also available in German, Italian and Spanish. Netflix has also made audio description versions (meant for the visually impaired) in English, Spanish and French.

But if you want to give subtitles a try, there are multiple options available. Subtitles can be presented in English, English close-captioned (featuring additional descriptions), Spanish, simplified Chinese, traditional Chinese and in French (with closed captions).

Is there a ‘Lupin Part 3’ trailer?

We’re a little early for a trailer for new Lupin episodes. But, if you haven’t seen the series and made it this far in the post, you may be interested in watching the trailers for part 1 and part 2 to get a sense of what’s in store if you add it to your must-see list.

What to Watch will continue to update this page as more information about Lupin Part 3 becomes available.