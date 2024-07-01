Interview with the Vampire season 3: everything we know so far

It's Lestat's turn to take center stage in Interview with the Vampire season 3. Now that Interview with the Vampire season 2 wrapped up the first book in Anne Rice's Vampire Chronicles, it's time to focus on the story found in the second book, The Vampire Lestat.

Here's what showrunner and creator Rolin Jones had to say about the third season: "Thank you to the brilliant casts and crews of the first two seasons that got us to this day. Thank you to the rabid, beautifully unwell fandom that scaled the castle walls to get us to this day. Thank you to Dan McDermott, Ben Davis for the funds and tools to continue the great work of dramatizing Anne Rice's extraordinary novels. And sincere apologies to the family and friends of actor Sam Reid, for the possession that continues to this day. Monsieur L extends his promise to return his body upon cancellation (may that evening never come.)"

Let's take a look at everything we know about Interview with the Vampire season 3 so far.

There's no release date available for Interview with the Vampire season 3. We'll have a better idea about when we can expect the new season once we know when production begins, but it's safe to assume that the show will return in 2025.

With AMC's busy slate of shows between Anne Rice's Immortal Universe, The Walking Dead Universe and its myriad other shows, it's hard to tell whether the show will return in the spring, as it did in season 2, or whether it will return in the fall, as happened in season 1.

AMC is the home for all shows in the Anne Rice Universe, including Interview with the Vampire and Mayfair Witches. AMC is usually included with a standard cable subscription. If you don't have cable, you can watch AMC through live TV streaming services like YouTube TV, Fubo and Sling TV.

You can also watch the series on AMC Plus, which is a standalone service that can be accessed as an add-on channel on Prime Video, Apple TV Plus or Roku. The streaming service additionally allows you to watch content on your computer or mobile device. The biggest benefit of an AMC Plus subscription is that you have the ability to view new episodes up to a week early.

Interview with the Vampire season 3 plot

Here's what fans can expect to see in Interview with the Vampire season 3:

"In season three, resentful of the perfunctory portrayal in the trashy bestseller Interview With The Vampire, the Vampire Lestat sets his story straight in a way only the Vampire Lestat can — by starting a band and going on tour. Gabrielle. Nicholas. Magnus. Marius. Those Who Must Be Kept. They join Louis, Armand, Molloy, Sam, Raglan, Fareed and others we can't tell you about yet on a sexy pilgrimage across space, time and trauma. No Auto-Tuning. No Trigger Warnings. All Feels Amplified."

Interview with the Vampire season 3 cast

The season 3 plot offers us a few clues about who we'll see in season 3. Sam Reid (The Newsreader) will return as Lestat, along with Jacob Anderson (Game of Thrones) as Louis, Assad Zaman (Hotel Portofino) as Armand, Eric Bogosian (Succession) as Daniel Molloy, Justin Kirk (Weeds) as Raglan James, Christopher Geary (Red Dead Redemption II) as Sam, Joseph Potter (My Policeman) as Nicolas and Gopal Divan (Little Voice) as Fareed.

New casting will be announced for the roles of Gabrielle, Magnus, Marius and the timeless original vampire couple Akasha and Enkil, also known as Those Who Must Be Kept.

As soon as we learn more about casting we'll have that information for you right here.

Interview with the Vampire season 3 trailer

There's no trailer for Interview with the Vampire season 3 just yet, but we expect to see teasers and trailers in the months following the start of production. Stay tuned, as we'll have all of the teasers and trailers right here once they're available.