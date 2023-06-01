Interview with the Vampire season 2: everything we know about the Anne Rice series

Interview with the Vampire was one of the top performing shows on AMC in 2022, opening the door to the vibrant and sultry world of the Anne Rice Universe. Given their success, both Interview with the Vampire and Mayfair Witches were quickly granted second seasons at the network.

Filming on the second season kicked off in April 2023 in Prague and is set to run through August. We fully expect to see a presence from the series at San Diego Comic-Con this year; in 2022, AMC hosted a panel for the series in Ballroom 20, offering fans their first look at the new series.

Season 2 will feature several cast members from the first season along with some new faces. As well as a brand new location as Louis' story continues to unfold.

Here's what we know about Interview with the Vampire season 2.

It's too early to know when Interview with the Vampire season 2 will premiere, but if it follows the trend from the first season, it may arrive in October as the cornerstone of AMC's fall TV lineup. A premiere date is one of the things we expect to learn at San Diego Comic-Con this year.

Interview with the Vampire season 2 plot

Interview with the Vampire is the first book in Anne Rice's beloved Vampire Chronicles. The bestselling 1976 novel was first adapted as a feature film starring Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt in 1994. For the purposes of the AMC series, the book was divided in half by showrunner Rolin Jones, who brought the first half to life in season 1 and will explore the second half with season 2.

The AMC adaptation has seen some adjustments from the original source material, most notably a switch in time periods from the late 18th century and early 19th century to the early 20th century.

In season 2, Louis and Claudia journey to Europe after destroying their maker, Lestat. They travel to 1930s Paris, where they meet Armand and the immortal troupe at the Theatre des Vampires.

As we learn more about what's in store in season 2, we'll have it for you right here.

A post shared by Anne Rice's Immortal Universe (@immortal_amc) A photo posted by on

Interview with the Vampire season 2 cast

Most of the season 1 cast returns for the second season. Jacob Anderson (Game of Thrones) reprises his role as Louis and Sam Reid (The Newsreader) returns as Lestat. Eric Bogosian (Succession) is also back as investigative reporter Daniel Molloy while Assad Zaman (Small Axe) brings the vampire Armand to life after his character's big reveal at the end of the first season.

One of the new faces is Delainey Hayles, who will replace Bailey Bass as Claudia. Bass made the decision to move on from the role in March before filming started on the second season. Hayles is known for her performance in The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe in London's West End, as well as her roles in Too Close and Holby City.

Ben Daniels (Foundation, The Crown) also joins the cast in season 2 as Louis' eventual nemesis, the vampire Santiago.

We're certain to learn more about casting throughout the summer, so keep checking back for casting updates. You can see the running list of cast members and their roles below:

Jacob Anderson as Louis de Pointe du Lac

Sam Reid as Lestat de Lioncourt

Delainey Hayles as Claudia

Eric Bogosian as Daniel Molloy

Assad Zaman as Armand

Ben Daniels as Santiago

Interview with the Vampire season 2 trailer

We're hoping that AMC will reveal the Interview with the Vampire season 2 trailer at San Diego Comic-Con in July. Last year, AMC held a panel featuring the cast and crew and gave the audience a first-look at the new series. Since production on the new season is well underway, it's very possible that not only will there be a trailer, but there could also be a full scene from an episode revealed as well.

As soon as a trailer or teaser are available, we'll have them for you right here.

How to watch Interview with the Vampire season 2

AMC is the home for all shows in the Anne Rice Universe, including Interview with the Vampire and Mayfair Witches. AMC is usually included with a standard cable subscription. If you don’t have cable, you can watch AMC through live TV streaming services like YouTube TV, Fubo TV and Sling TV.

You can also watch the series on AMC Plus, which is a standalone service that can be accessed as an add-on channel on Prime Video, Apple TV Plus or Roku. The streaming service additionally allows you to watch content on your computer or mobile device. The biggest benefit of an AMC Plus subscription is that you have the ability to view new episodes up to a week early.