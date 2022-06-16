Interview with the Vampire: everything we know about the new Anne Rice series

When Anne Rice wrote Interview with the Vampire in 1976, becoming the most popular example of vampire literature since Bram Stoker's Dracula. Her book about vampires living lavishly amid unsuspecting mortals exploded onto the literary landscape and was eventually made into a blockbuster 1994 film starring Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt.

Now Rice’s Vampire Chronicles are being adapted into television series at AMC with Rolin Jones serving as showrunner. Rice and her son Christopher optioned the rights to her impressive body of work to AMC a few years ago and now her universe is coming to life in a bold new franchise. Christopher will serve as an executive producer on the project; Anne Rice passed away in December 2021.

Here’s everything we know about Interview with the Vampire on AMC.

AMC hasn’t announced a release date yet but the eight-episode series is expected to premiere in fall 2022.

Interview with the Vampire will be one of AMC’s new franchises as the network says goodbye to their flagship series The Walking Dead this fall, though the show’s legacy will continue with several spinoff series, including Tales of the Walking Dead. AMC’s focus in recent years has been developing franchises from their shows; in addition to Interview with the Vampire and potentially other books in The Vampire Chronicles (opens in new tab), AMC is also developing Rice’s Lives of the Mayfair Witches (opens in new tab) into a series that is currently in pre-production.

What is Interview with the Vampire about?

In the book, vampire Louis recounts his tale of becoming a vampire to a reporter, Daniel Molloy. The story spans centuries and features appearances from Louis’ maker, Lestat de Lioncourt, their vampire daughter Claudia and other immortals they encounter in New Orleans and Paris.

Louis, Lestat, Daniel and Claudia will be in the new series but it’s unclear how their stories are related.

From the start, executive producer Mark Johnson made it clear that upholding Rice’s legacy is of utmost importance when it comes to bringing her book to television. "Developing this series carries great pressure and responsibility," he told People (opens in new tab). "What Anne Rice created and what her fans have been transfixed by forces us to take this book-to-television transition with a great deal of responsibility. It is imperative that we do not disappoint her fans and yet we need to make sure that this story, these characters, sing for a modern audience."

With that statement in mind, there’s no question that the AMC Interview with the Vampire series will be different from the book, as evidenced by first look photos. The book’s version of Louis de Pointe du Lac is that he’s a 24 year-old widower and plantation owner and in the series he’s a 33 year-old brothel owner. New characters are being introduced while the setting seems to shift from 1700s and 1800s New Orleans to what looks to be 1920s and 1930s New Orleans.

While the first look photos look sultry and sensual and, we have to say, really great, we also have to point out that what they show us looks nothing like the 1994 movie, nor do they resemble anything that happened in the book. That said, hopefully everyone will keep an open mind.

However, when it comes to the first look photos, two words come to our mind: eye candy. From costumes to set design, this is going to be a visually stunning production.

The first photo features Lestat and Louis in snappy suits looking like they’re on their way to a fancy party.

Sam Reid as Lestat and Jacob Anderson as Louis in Interview with the Vampire (Image credit: AMC)

The next photo reveals a presumably still-mortal Louis smoking a cigar and playing cards.

Jacob Anderson as Louis in Interview with the Vampire (Image credit: AMC)

The third picture features a new character named Antoinette, a lounge singer who captures the two vampires’ attention.

Maura G. Hooper as Antoinette in Interview with the Vampire (Image credit: AMC)

And the final picture shows Lestat and Louis walking through the French Quarter.

Sam Reid as Lestat and Jacob Anderson as Louis in Interview with the Vampire (Image credit: AMC)

Who is in the Interview with the Vampire cast?

Sam Reid will bring charismatic Lestat de Lioncourt to life in Interview with the Vampire. Reid is an Australian actor known for his role as John Glenn in The Astronaut Wives Club and for his role in Belle.

Lestat’s vampire sidekick Louis will be played by Jacob Anderson. Anderson is a familiar face to fantasy lovers after appearing as Grey Worm in Game of Thrones. He’s also starred in Doctor Who, Broadchurch and Episodes.

Eric Bogosian will play reporter Daniel Molloy, to whom Louis recounts his tale. Bogosian’s recent credits include Billions and Succession.

Other members of the cast include newcomers Bailey Bass as Claudia, Kalyne Coleman as Louis’ sister Grace, Maura G. Hooper as Antoinette and Christian Robinson as Grace’s beau, Levi.

Is there a trailer for Interview with the Vampire?

There is no trailer for Interview with the Vampire as of this writing, but AMC has released several teasers that give us a nice look at the sultry world that’s being created for the show.

The first teaser offered a brief glimpse of Reid as Lestat, featured in a First Look teaser for AMC’s upcoming shows.

The next teaser offers Lestat’s view of New Orleans as he walks through the French Quarter.

Another teaser features a tape player and the recorded voices of Louis and Daniel during their interview.

How can I watch Interview with the Vampire?