Interview with the Vampire star Kalyne Coleman: 'Grace's role... is to provide light'

AMC’s new original series Interview with the Vampire is one of the biggest shows to debut this fall (check out What to Watch's Interview with the Vampire review). Anne Rice’s iconic characters come to life in this bold reimagining and thanks to the series format there’s space to explore more of the details happening in the characters’ lives that usually end up on the cutting room floor of movie adaptations.

What to Watch had a chance to speak with Kalyne Coleman about her role as Grace de Point du Lac, sister to Louis (Jacob Anderson), who becomes a vampire after falling in love with the enigmatic Lestat (Sam Reid). Coleman talked about how Grace’s role helps to shape Louis’ journey as an immortal.

What has been like for you? I feel like everyone working on the show knew that what you were all doing was special, but what has the reception been like for you?

Kalyne Coleman: "Truly, I could get emotional talking about it. This is my first TV show, so it’s just a blessing. It’s just a true, true blessing. From when I got the part to the experience on set and now to how folks are receiving it, I couldn’t ask for more. I feel so grateful to [bring] the character of Grace to the screen and to see folks loving on this new journey with Anne Rice."

The series allows viewers to see the character progression — the little moments at the breakfast table and conversations between characters — that you can’t pack into a two hour movie. In this case, it really helps to share Louis’ viewpoint and how important his family is.

KC: "I couldn’t agree more. I actually listened to the book. It was about 16 hours and I was taking notes. As you know, Louis’ family is in the book. And in this series, I think [showrunner] Rolin [Jones] did such a beautiful job of giving space to what Louis is missing, what he has to let go and why it’s so hard to fully become a vampire. The trajectory and journey of the family is just so sad. It’s so sad how they’re torn apart by loss and lies and loneliness. And I think that really speaks to some of the big questions that Anne Rice asks all the time with her characters and their journeys. So it’s been beautiful to be a part of these little moments. The breakfasts, the funerals, the weddings, all of it."

Louis’ character develops out of this very strong matriarchal structure. Grace has that same voice. To have that kind of empowerment in that age, to stand up for herself, you can really see what their mother has done in raising them and why Louis is so respectful of the other women in his life. There’s a reason for that — it all comes back to family.

KC: "Talk about it. First of all, I love how you put that because it’s so true. The women in his family don’t play. I truly believe that does affect how Louis goes about his day to day life. And I think the relationship he has with Grace is so important. It’s so deep and beautiful, which makes me so sad that he’s not able to tell her everything that he’s going through because I believe she could take it. I believe she could hold space for it in whatever human way possible. But even when they’re not around, I see that respect and that love he carries for the women in his life. So yes, it’s absolutely to do with his upbringing and the way our mom raised us and the way our father raised us before he passed. Absolutely."

Kalyne Coleman and Jacob Anderson in Interview with the Vampire (Image credit: AMC)

That’s what makes it all the more tragic when he arrives at the party and the girls run away screaming. It’s very understandable, but it also shows the disconnect between his past and future.

KC: "I couldn't agree more. It’s one of the things that really drew me to the character. My mother calls me the joy child and I think Grace’s role is to provide light. And the other reason I was drawn to this role is the sibling relationship. It’s heartbreaking to think of my brother or sister not knowing my children. Or feeling the need to protect my children from a sibling. And I think that’s one of the things that makes the family storyline so relatable to folks.

"I’m sure there are many people in this world who can relate to challenging family dynamics, through trauma, loss or grief. And it’s so tough. But I think Grace often finds herself having to choose between herself and her family, because she’s trying so hard with Louis. And there’s a lot you don’t see, right? You don’t see the letters she’s written him. You don’t see the many times that she’s tried to connect, but it’s all there. It’s all there. And he’s not giving her what she needs at all."

You said Grace could have handled what was going on. But in episode 103 when he breaks the door — even though it’s not intentional — there’s this realization that something’s happened. She noticed the change in his eyes before, so she knew that there were changes.

KC: "Yes."

But... now he’s threatened her family, her children. Do you think the same holds true? Do you think she could take it? Or did he need to do it way before they reached that point?

KC: "I think she’s a mama bear, as we’ve said. You know strong women who have got to protect the cubs. And so the moment the babies are in danger, she has to protect them first. So no, I don’t think a conversation could have happened in that moment. But you know what, I do believe that even if a week, two weeks or a month had passed…. I feel like Grace always has an open spot in her heart for Louis. It doesn’t mean the relationship would be the same as it was, but I do believe that she would’ve tried to help him in any way humanly possible when [he became a vampire]. And the eyes, the little changes; she also sees the dark energy and she doesn’t trust Lestat. New Orleans is a very spiritual place. She has to create that distance to protect herself. And if Louis isn’t giving her anything else to go on, she has to trust that he’s just not the same person he used to be. Which is unfortunate."

In the [1994] movie you never see why Louis was the way he was. In the book you kind of understand it, but you also don’t get the full perspective because he was to really articulate all of the losses. But Rolin has really taken time so that everyone can see that.

KC: "And how that family relationship plays into his relationship with Lestat and eventually with Claudia. It’s really interesting. It just speaks to when you really dive deep into his heart, his human heart, because Louis doesn’t lose that. He doesn’t lose his conscience. He doesn’t lose his ability to love and care. I’m so excited that the series allows space for that."

Kalyne Coleman as Grace in Interview with the Vampire (Image credit: AMC)

I can’t let you go until we’ve talked about the amazing costumes and sets. What was that like? I’ve never seen anything so gorgeous. You can get lost watching the episodes and just staring at the little details in the costumes and on set. It’s so beautiful.

KC: "First of all, shout out to Carol [Cutshall, costume designer]. She’s amazing. And every single costume person who helped me, who dressed me. It was an incredible feeling to have done all of this research to really try to dive deep into Storyville and New Orleans in the 1900s, to really understand what it meant to be Creole and a free Person of Color at that time. Then to get on set and have them put on the corset and have them put on the multiple layers and for it all to be so authentic to that time period. Carol walked me through the kinds of movement that were possible in the costumes, because women couldn’t lift their hands. Just little things that you don’t think of until the costume comes into play.

"Carol gave Grace light, bright colors. The team did such a great job because time passes so quickly in the show. So Grace ages from her 20s to her 40s, and that’s a different time period. So you see the clothes going from tight to loose to more flowy throughout the show. It was incredible. It was the last piece of the character that I needed to feel like Grace. I will say that my favorite costume was the funeral outfit for Paul. It was stunning. And that wedding dress was personally made for me."