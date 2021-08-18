'Doctor Who' reveals exciting details about new series

Doctor Who Season 13 is going to introduce the Doctor, Yaz and new companion Dan to "terrifying new adversaries" as well as introduce "iconic old enemies", according to a reported new synopsis for the series.

AMC Networks (who broadcast the series in the US, while it's on BBC1 in the UK) has just set fall premiere dates for loads of shows, including the latest season of Doctor Who. In their summary (first published on Deadline) of the new season, we've learned a few new things about Jodie Whittaker's final season as the first female Time Lord.

The official synopsis reads:

"She’s back. The Thirteenth Doctor is returning for the thirteenth series in what is set to be a six-part Event Serial. Since their last epic battle in Revolution of the Daleks, the Doctor (Jodie Whittaker) and Yaz (Mandip Gill) have been exploring the universe together but with the Doctor now questioning everything about her past, there she will undoubtedly be searching for answers.

"This adrenalin-fueled universe-spanning series will also see an addition to the TARDIS with actor and comedian John Bishop joining the cast as Dan Lewis who will quickly learn there’s more to the Universe than he could ever believe. Jacob Anderson (Game of Thrones, Broadchurch) is also set to make his debut on Doctor Who a reoccurring character, Vinder. Jacob’s new role will see him join forces with the Doctor, Yaz, and Dan as the Doctor faces her biggest ever adventure.

"Series 13 is set to introduce some terrifying new adversaries and the return of truly iconic old enemies. Expect action, fun, scares, extraordinary new worlds as the Doctor and her friends confront a deadly evil…"

The trailer published at the end of July already called this season the Doc's "biggest adventure yet", but this summary makes it sound like Doctor Who Season 13 will be well and truly action-packed! Fans have already spotted the Sontarans and the Weeping Angels on locations; could they be the old enemies that have been mentioned? Or will the Thirteenth Doctor be greeted by some other creatures from her past in Season 13?

Doctor Who will air on AMC+ and on BBC America in the US, and BBC1 in the UK.