The 'Doctor Who' Season 13 trailer is here, with the new companion in tow!

While the world continues to speculate over who will be the 14th Doctor on the everlasting series Doctor Who, we're very much not through yet with Jodie Whittaker's 13th Doctor. The Season 13 trailer has just landed, and along with it the new face of Dan.

Who's Dan, you ask? He's the new companion for Whittaker's Doctor, he was introduced after Revolution of the Daleks.

Dan is played by British comedian John Bishop, and he's no stranger to UK TV. He's also been seen in Funny Cow, on Fearless, and in the critically acclaimed drama Skins.

Season 13 of Doctor Who is being billed as the "biggest adventure yet," which could mean just about anything but almost certainly is being used to set up Whittaker's departure at the end of the season.

We don't get a whole lot in the 58-second trailer, but we do see Yaz (Mandeep Gill) — who's still around following the departure of Graham (Bradley Walsh) and Ryan (Tosin) hop off the TARDIS at the end of the 2020 Christmas Special — tell the Doctor "You're hiding something." That something could well be some important matter of space and time, but it's also very likely one of them knowing they're not going to be around after this season.

No word yet on when, exactly, is the release date for Season 13 of Doctor Who — the trailer simply says later this year.

So, yeah. We'll wait.