Bloodthirsty BBC snaps up Interview with the Vampire TV series

Interview with the Vampire will be winging its way to BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.

The Beeb has acquired the acclaimed seven-part series from AMC. And whilst they haven't confirmed a UK release date for Interview with the Vampire season 1, we at least now know that the series has finally found a UK home after premiering in the US last October.

Sue Deeks, Head of BBC Programme Acquisition, said of the show: "Interview with the Vampire is a sumptuous, sensual, complex and disturbing treat. Anchored by the charismatic lead performances of Jacob Anderson and Sam Reid, the series stays true to the gothic spirit of Anne Rice's eternally popular novels, whilst sympathetically re-imagining her world for a new generation."

Interview with the Vampire is based on the Anne Rice novel of the same name, and is the first project in AMC's Anne Rice TV Universe. The show follows Louise de Pointe du Lac, Lestat de Lioncourt, and the, younger vampire, Claudia in New Orleans at the start of the 20th century.

The full synopsis for the series is: "It follows Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson), Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid) and Claudia (Bailey Bass) and their epic story of love, blood and the perils of immortality, as told to journalist Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian). Chafing at the limitations of life as a Black man in 1900s New Orleans, Louis finds it impossible to resist the rakish Lestat’s offer of the ultimate escape: joining him as his vampire companion. But Louis’ intoxicating new powers come with a violent price, and the introduction of Lestat’s newest fledgling, the child vampire Claudia, soon sets them on a decades-long path of revenge and atonement."

In our Interview with the Vampire review, we described the series "an inspired new vision" and "an absolute feast for the senses" and called it "prestige television at its finest". As a further mark of quality, the show was renewed for a second season a week before the first originally premiered last year. And we know that Interview with the Vampire season 2 will see some of our cast journeying to Europe and crossing paths with an immortal troupe of Vampires in Paris.