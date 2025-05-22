Black Dagger Brotherhood: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Passionflix series

From the moment Passionflix announced that they would be bringing J.R. Ward's bestselling Black Dagger Brotherhood to life, fans started buzzing about casting and seeing their beloved characters come to life. At long last, it's time to meet the Brotherhood in person, and let's just say there's a lot to sink your teeth into. Literally.

The series, which follows a group of highly skilled vampire warriors, has been a BookTok sensation. There are over 20 books in the series, dating back to the 2005 debut of Dark Lover.

Here's everything we know about Black Dagger Brotherhood.

Black Dagger Brotherhood premieres globally on Thursday, June 5, exclusively on Passionflix. New episodes will be released weekly.

You need a subscription to Passionflix in order to watch Black Dagger Brotherhood. You can either subscribe directly through the Passionflix website, or in the US, you can access Passionflix via Prime Video as a Prime Video Channel add-on if you're an Amazon Prime member. The Passionflix Prime Video Channel costs the same, $5.99 per month, but Amazon handles the payment process.

If you’re outside the US, you can sign up and access Passionflix through their website.

Black Dagger Brotherhood premise

Curious about Black Dagger Brotherhood and what it's all about? Here's a synopsis from Passionflix:

"Based on Dark Lover, the first book in J.R. Ward’s best-selling Black Dagger Brotherhood series, introduces viewers to a secret society of vampire warriors who defend their kind against deadly enemies. At the heart of the story is Wrath, the last purebred vampire and reluctant king, who is thrust into protecting Beth, a woman unaware of her half-vampire heritage. As danger looms and passion ignites, their worlds collide in a gripping blend of paranormal romance, suspense, and dark fantasy."

Black Dagger Brotherhood cast

The Black Dagger Brotherhood cast includes Robert Maaser (From the World of John Wick: Ballerina), Olivia Applegate (Love and Death), Joel Cederberg (Vienna Game), Michael Roark (Bennett’s War, The Young and the Restless), Alex Cubis (Mako Mermaids), Andrew Biernat (Wait with Me), Sia Zami and Victory Van Tuyl.

Black Dagger Brotherhood trailer

Ready to sink your teeth into the Brotherhood? Take a look at the trailer for Black Dagger Brotherhood below.