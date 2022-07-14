Passionflix: everything you need to know about the romance streaming service

Passionflix is a streaming service dedicated to bringing romance novels to life as movies, series and short films (called "Quickies"). Unlike other studios and networks (ahem Netflix and Persuasion), Passionflix (opens in new tab)is devoted to bringing books to life as authentically as possible. That means everything from word-for-word dialogue to the tiniest of details that are included in every series or movie because they’re important to fans.

Under the watchful eye of CEO and frequent director Tosca Musk (sister of Elon), Passionflix adapts bestselling romance novels into movies and series. The platform launched in 2017 as a means to develop content strictly in the romance sphere. As a billion-dollar industry (opens in new tab), romance books drive the publishing world and Musk saw the potential to create a place for those books to come to life as films.

Each new movie or series optioned into the fold arrives with a devoted fan base eagerly waiting to see how their beloved stories turn into movies and as a result, there is a global community of romance fans who have been brought together through the streaming service. Some of romance’s hottest authors have seen their movies come to life at Passionflix, including Jodi Ellen Malpas, K. Bromberg and Sylvain Reynard.

What does Passionflix cost?

A monthly subscription to Passionflix is $5.99 per month.

You also have the option to become a Signature Member. For $125 you’ll receive a one-year subscription (with renewal options) and you’ll receive 15% off Passionflix merchandise purchases. Most importantly, though, as a Signature Member, you’ll get invitations to set visits and movie premieres.

In the US you can also access Passionflix via Prime Video (opens in new tab) as a Prime Video Channel add-on if you're an Amazon Prime member. Passionflix Prime Video Channel costs the same, $5.99 per month, but Amazon handles the payment process.

Is there a Passionflix free trial?

Passionflix does not offer a free trial if you sign up via the website, but you can browse the site for free to see what's in the extensive library of licensed and original films.

If you sign up via Prime Video Channels there is a 7-day free trial, so you can try out the service before you buy — which is a useful bonus of signing up via that method.

Which countries can get Passionflix?

Passionflix is available in over 150 countries, with subtitles available in nine languages.

In countries outside the US, you'll need to sign up via passionflix.com (opens in new tab). Selected Passionflix films and series are also available for digital rental on Amazon.

Is Passionflix part of Netflix?

Passionflix is a standalone streaming service, so it’s not part of Netflix. Passionflix original movies are not available to watch on Netflix or any other streaming platform.

What's on Passionflix? All movies and series

Choosing a favorite Passionflix movie is like asking a parent to pick their favorite child. Our diplomatic answer to the question is that what we love about Passionflix is there is always a movie for every mood. From slow burn to romantic comedies to stories of high-risk affairs and instant attraction, there's something there for everyone.

Some of our favorites include The Gabriel Series, based on Sylvain Reynard's series, and The Driven Series, based on the thrilling world created by K. Bromberg.

Hollywood Dirt

Afterburn/Aftershock

The Trouble with Mistletoe

Mr. 365

The Protector

A Brother’s Honor

Dirty Sexy Saint

The Will

Gabriel’s Inferno Part I

Gabriel’s Inferno Part II

Gabriel’s Inferno Part III

Wicked

Seduction & Snacks

Gabriel’s Rapture Part I

Tangled

Gabriel’s Rapture Part II

Driven Seasons 1-3

Passionflix Quickies (original short films)

Here are all of the Passionflix Quickies that are available to stream:

Dirty Sweet Valentine

Hooked

The Merry Mistake

The Package

Just Say When

A Holiday Lift

Sexy Scrooge

The Naughty List

Wrapped Up in You

Dry Spell

Same Time Next Year

Passionflix 2022 release schedule

Resisting Roots (July 14)

Resisting Roots is the first book in Audrey Carlan’s bestselling Lotus House series. It follows the story of yoga instructor Genevieve Harper (Elizabeth Posey), who is struggling to care for her young siblings after their parent's tragic death. Baseball superstar Trent Fox (Lou Ferrigno Jr.) is recovering from an injury and his trainers want him to do yoga as part of his physical therapy. He’s reluctant until he shows up at Viv’s class and realizes that there’s much more to yoga than he ever imagined.

And if you watch the trailer below you'll spot a special cameo from Passionflix CEO Tosca Musk.

Gabriel's Rapture Part III (August 12)

This is the final chapter in the Gabriel’s Rapture trilogy of films based on Sylvain Reynard’s bestselling series of novels. Julia (Melanie Zanetti) and Gabriel (Giulio Berruti) have been separated by circumstances outside of their control. Can they overcome the obstacles and find their way back to each other?

The first three movies, based on Gabriel’s Inferno, followed the couple’s journey as Julia reconnected with Dr. Gabriel Emerson in Toronto, only to discover that he had no memory of meeting her ten years prior in their hometown. Once he discovers that she was the one who saved him during a particularly dark moment in his life, they try to find a way to come together despite rules at the university that prevent professors from having relationships with students.

The third book in the series, Gabriel's Redemption, will also be developed into a trilogy of movies and production is set to begin later this year.

Torn (October 2022)

Torn is the second book in Jennifer L. Armentrout’s bestselling Wicked trilogy. It’s the continuation of Ivy Morgan’s saga as a fae-hunting member of the Order. After a near-disastrous encounter with the Prince of the Fae and learning a startling revelation about herself, Ivy (Anna Maiche) is struggling to figure out her next move.

If the Order finds out her secret, she’s as good as dead. That means she has to stay quiet and keep the truth away from Ren Owens (Liam Hall), her partner and fellow Order member…and her boyfriend. However, with the Prince working to open the gates to the Otherworld, Ivy doesn’t have the luxury of playing it safe.

This Man (December 2022)

Coming December 2022, the adaptation of Jodi Ellen Malpas’ bestselling This Man is one of Passionflix’s most anticipated projects to date. When young interior designer Ava O’Shea encounters the mysterious Jesse Ward during a design consultation, she has no idea her life is about to change forever.

Here’s a look at Tyler Cook, the man who will bring Jesse Ward to life:

Filming is currently paused on This Man, but we hear the movie will be back in production very soon.

Passionflix categories

The Passionflix website is very straightforward and easy to navigate. You can choose from original movies or the library of older titles that rotate on a regular basis.

Each Passionflix original movie falls under the platform's uniquely suited rating system, called "The Bon." Ranging from one to five flames, the categories include Oh So Vanilla!, Mildly Titillating, Passion & Romance, Toe Curling Yumminess and NSFW.

Passionflix movies that include nudity fall into the last two categories. It's worth mentioning that while CEO Musk is committed to depicting love scenes as written in the source material, she does so with an emphasis on the woman's gaze. She also has a strict policy about no nudity (male or female) below the waist.

You can also search for original and library movies by theme. The six themes are Chutzpah & Hoohah, Love & Laughter, Thrill Me, Mr. Darcy and Company, Magic & Mistletoe and Wine & Cheese Lounge.

What devices can I watch Passionflix on?

There are lots of ways to watch Passionflix. You can watch directly from your computer, phone or tablet and from your television with a supported device.

Passionflix is available as an app for Amazon Fire TV and Fire TV sticks. It’s also available on Roku, Chromecast and the following TVs: