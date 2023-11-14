Wallbanger: cast, plot and everything we know about the Passionflix rom-com

Alice Clayton's best-selling romance novel Wallbanger is being adapted into a movie for Passionflix, with Kelli Berglund and Amadeus Serafini set to star.

Passionflix CEO Tosca Musk is directing the movie, based on a script she co-wrote with Mary Pocrnic (Gabriel's Redemption Part 3). The movie will be filmed in Spain, San Francisco and Atlanta.

It has been a busy time for Passionflix. This year alone, the romance streaming service has released Gabriel's Redemption Part 1, The Secret Life of Amy Bensen season 2, Wait With Me and Gabriel's Redemption Part 2.

Here's everything we know about Wallbanger.

We don't have a release date for Wallbanger just yet. The movie is set to begin filming in late November, so fans can likely expect for it to premiere in late winter or early spring.

Wallbanger plot

Here's the official synopsis of Wallbanger from Passionflix: "Wallbanger is an irresistible tale of exasperation at first sight. Caroline is a young, single interior designer living in San Francisco who has been without a boyfriend for some time. She moves into an apartment that seems perfect, only to be awakened nightly by her neighbor, Simon, aka the 'wallbanger.' The tension between them is as thick as the walls are thin, and suddenly, Caroline is finding she may have discovered a whole new definition of neighborly."

Wallbanger cast

Kelli Berglund has been cast as Caroline. Berglund is well known for her role as Crystal Tyler in Heels. She's also appeared in Now Apocalypse, Cherry and Fosse/Verdon.

Amadeus Serafini will play Simon. Serafini played Kieran Wilcox in Scream: The TV Series and he's appeared in Hidden Strike, Smiley Face Killers and Summer Days, Summer Nights.

Keep checking back as more members of the cast are announced.

Wallbanger trailer

It's too early for a Wallbanger trailer, but as soon as the teaser and trailer arrive, we'll have them for you right here.

How to watch Wallbanger

Wallbanger is a Passionflix original movie. You need a subscription to Passionflix in order to watch Wallbanger. You can either subscribe directly through the Passionflix website or in the US you can access Passionflix via Prime Video as a Prime Video Channel add-on if you're an Amazon Prime member. The Passionflix Prime Video Channel costs the same, $5.99 per month, but Amazon handles the payment process.

If you’re outside the US, you can sign up and access Passionflix through their website.