Wallbanger: cast, plot and everything we know about the Passionflix rom-com
Alice Clayton's laugh-out-loud rom-com is becoming a movie.
Alice Clayton's best-selling romance novel Wallbanger is being adapted into a movie for Passionflix, with Kelli Berglund and Amadeus Serafini set to star.
Passionflix CEO Tosca Musk is directing the movie, based on a script she co-wrote with Mary Pocrnic (Gabriel's Redemption Part 3). The movie will be filmed in Spain, San Francisco and Atlanta.
It has been a busy time for Passionflix. This year alone, the romance streaming service has released Gabriel's Redemption Part 1, The Secret Life of Amy Bensen season 2, Wait With Me and Gabriel's Redemption Part 2.
Here's everything we know about Wallbanger.
Wallbanger release date
We don't have a release date for Wallbanger just yet. The movie is set to begin filming in late November, so fans can likely expect for it to premiere in late winter or early spring.
Wallbanger plot
Here's the official synopsis of Wallbanger from Passionflix: "Wallbanger is an irresistible tale of exasperation at first sight. Caroline is a young, single interior designer living in San Francisco who has been without a boyfriend for some time. She moves into an apartment that seems perfect, only to be awakened nightly by her neighbor, Simon, aka the 'wallbanger.' The tension between them is as thick as the walls are thin, and suddenly, Caroline is finding she may have discovered a whole new definition of neighborly."
Wallbanger cast
Kelli Berglund has been cast as Caroline. Berglund is well known for her role as Crystal Tyler in Heels. She's also appeared in Now Apocalypse, Cherry and Fosse/Verdon.
Amadeus Serafini will play Simon. Serafini played Kieran Wilcox in Scream: The TV Series and he's appeared in Hidden Strike, Smiley Face Killers and Summer Days, Summer Nights.
Keep checking back as more members of the cast are announced.
Wallbanger trailer
It's too early for a Wallbanger trailer, but as soon as the teaser and trailer arrive, we'll have them for you right here.
How to watch Wallbanger
Wallbanger is a Passionflix original movie. You need a subscription to Passionflix in order to watch Wallbanger. You can either subscribe directly through the Passionflix website or in the US you can access Passionflix via Prime Video as a Prime Video Channel add-on if you're an Amazon Prime member. The Passionflix Prime Video Channel costs the same, $5.99 per month, but Amazon handles the payment process.
If you’re outside the US, you can sign up and access Passionflix through their website.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Sarabeth joined the What to Watch team in May 2022. An avid TV and movie fan, her perennial favorites are The Walking Dead, American Horror Story, true crime documentaries on Netflix and anything from Passionflix. You’ve Got Mail, Ocean's Eleven and Signs are movies that she can watch all day long. She's also a huge baseball fan, and hockey is a new favorite.
When she's not working, Sarabeth hosts the My Nights Are Booked Podcast and a blog dedicated to books and interviews with authors and actors. She also published her first novel, Once Upon an Interview, in 2022.