Gabriel's Redemption Part 3: everything we know about the Passionflix movie
The Gabriel Series comes to an end with Gabriel's Redemption Part 3.
Gabriel's Redemption Part 3 is the final movie in The Gabriel Series at Passionflix. The movie not only brings the Gabriel's Redemption trilogy, which includes Gabriel's Redemption Part 1 and Gabriel's Redemption Part 2, to an end, but it also brings the nine-movie saga based on the bestselling novels of Sylvain Reynard to a close.
Passionflix CEO Tosca Musk directed all nine movies in The Gabriel Series. She soared past Peter Jackson's previously held record for directing the most movies in a franchise. Melanie Zanetti (Julia) and Giulio Berruti (Gabriel) will also return to complete the ninth movie.
Here's everything we know about Gabriel's Redemption Part 3.
Gabriel's Redemption Part 3 release date
We don't have a release date for Gabriel's Redemption Part 3. Earlier this year, Passionflix noted that all three movies in the trilogy would release in 2023, which means Part 3 would likely arrive in time for the holidays. (Gabriel's Redemption Part 2 came out in October)
However, given that the ongoing Screen Actors Guild strike has prevented new movies from filming, it wouldn't be surprising for Passionflix to push the release into 2024.
We'll keep you posted with any information we learn. Until then, you can stream the other eight movies in The Gabriel Series on Passionflix now.
Gabriel's Redemption Part 3 plot
We don't have the official plot of Gabriel's Redemption Part 3 just yet, but we know that this segment of the trilogy will see Gabriel and Julia discover new things about themselves while embarking on a miraculous (and unexpected) journey together.
Here's the description of Gabriel's Redemption Part 2: "Julia receives news that causes Gabriel to return to a dark place. Unable to process his fear of losing Julia, a wedge starts to build between them. But far be it for Julia to let fear drive them apart."
Gabriel's Redemption Part 3 cast
We expect to see many of the same actors from previous movies in The Gabriel Series in Gabriel's Redemption Part 3, including the following:
- Melanie Zanetti (Bluey, Raven's Hollow) as Julianne
- Giulio Berruti (Walking on Sunshine) as Gabriel
- James Andrew Fraser (The Reunion) as Paul
- Julia Barrett-Mitchell (Disfluency) as Rachel
- Margaux Brooke (Legion) as Christa
- Linda Atkinson (Manifest) as Katherine Picton
- Zach Holden (When We're From) as Aaron
- Kurt McKinney (No Retreat, No Surrender) as Tom
- Joseph Stromberg (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) as Scott
- Malachy Cleary (Manifest) as Richard
- Greyson Chadwick (Doom Patrol) as Tammy
- Christian Vit (Vikings: Valhalla) as Pacciani
- Agnes Albright (Black Mold) as Paulina
Gabriel's Redemption Part 3 trailer
There's no trailer or teaser for Gabriel's Redemption Part 3 just yet, but as soon as they become available we'll have them for you right here.
How to watch Gabriel's Redemption Part 3
You need a subscription to Passionflix in order to watch Gabriel’s Redemption Part 3. You can either subscribe directly through the Passionflix website or in the US you can access Passionflix via Prime Video as a Prime Video Channel add-on if you're an Amazon Prime member. The Passionflix Prime Video Channel costs the same, $5.99 per month, but Amazon handles the payment process.
If you’re outside the US you can sign up and access Passionflix through their website.
