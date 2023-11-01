Gabriel's Redemption Part 3: everything we know about the Passionflix movie

Gabriel's Redemption Part 3 is the final movie in The Gabriel Series at Passionflix. The movie not only brings the Gabriel's Redemption trilogy, which includes Gabriel's Redemption Part 1 and Gabriel's Redemption Part 2, to an end, but it also brings the nine-movie saga based on the bestselling novels of Sylvain Reynard to a close.

Passionflix CEO Tosca Musk directed all nine movies in The Gabriel Series. She soared past Peter Jackson's previously held record for directing the most movies in a franchise. Melanie Zanetti (Julia) and Giulio Berruti (Gabriel) will also return to complete the ninth movie.

Here's everything we know about Gabriel's Redemption Part 3.

We don't have a release date for Gabriel's Redemption Part 3. Earlier this year, Passionflix noted that all three movies in the trilogy would release in 2023, which means Part 3 would likely arrive in time for the holidays. (Gabriel's Redemption Part 2 came out in October)

However, given that the ongoing Screen Actors Guild strike has prevented new movies from filming, it wouldn't be surprising for Passionflix to push the release into 2024.

We'll keep you posted with any information we learn. Until then, you can stream the other eight movies in The Gabriel Series on Passionflix now.

Gabriel's Redemption Part 3 plot

We don't have the official plot of Gabriel's Redemption Part 3 just yet, but we know that this segment of the trilogy will see Gabriel and Julia discover new things about themselves while embarking on a miraculous (and unexpected) journey together.

Here's the description of Gabriel's Redemption Part 2: "Julia receives news that causes Gabriel to return to a dark place. Unable to process his fear of losing Julia, a wedge starts to build between them. But far be it for Julia to let fear drive them apart."

Gabriel's Redemption Part 3 cast

We expect to see many of the same actors from previous movies in The Gabriel Series in Gabriel's Redemption Part 3, including the following:

Melanie Zanetti (Bluey, Raven's Hollow) as Julianne

Giulio Berruti (Walking on Sunshine) as Gabriel

James Andrew Fraser (The Reunion) as Paul

Julia Barrett-Mitchell (Disfluency) as Rachel

Margaux Brooke (Legion) as Christa

Linda Atkinson (Manifest) as Katherine Picton

Zach Holden (When We're From) as Aaron

Kurt McKinney (No Retreat, No Surrender) as Tom

Joseph Stromberg (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) as Scott

Malachy Cleary (Manifest) as Richard

Greyson Chadwick (Doom Patrol) as Tammy

Christian Vit (Vikings: Valhalla) as Pacciani

Agnes Albright (Black Mold) as Paulina

Gabriel's Redemption Part 3 trailer

There's no trailer or teaser for Gabriel's Redemption Part 3 just yet, but as soon as they become available we'll have them for you right here.

How to watch Gabriel's Redemption Part 3

You need a subscription to Passionflix in order to watch Gabriel’s Redemption Part 3. You can either subscribe directly through the Passionflix website or in the US you can access Passionflix via Prime Video as a Prime Video Channel add-on if you're an Amazon Prime member. The Passionflix Prime Video Channel costs the same, $5.99 per month, but Amazon handles the payment process.

If you’re outside the US you can sign up and access Passionflix through their website.