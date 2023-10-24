Gabriel's Redemption director Tosca Musk, Elon's sister, bests Peter Jackson for movie record
Passionflix CEO Tosca Musk achieves a major accomplishment with The Gabriel Series.
Tosca Musk wears many hats as the CEO of Passionflix, the romance streaming service dedicated to bringing faithful romance novel adaptations to life in full length feature films or limited series. One of those is director, with her most recent movie is Gabriel’s Redemption Part II, based on the bestselling novels by Sylvain Reynard.
With The Gabriel Series, Musk has achieved a record-setting milestone, allowing her to trade her hat for a crown.
Previously, Peter Jackson held the record as the director behind the most feature-length movies in a franchise. Jackson directed the Lord of the Rings trilogy and The Hobbit trilogy, giving him six feature films in the same franchise. Other directors who have directed multiple movies in a franchise include George Lucas (Star Wars, four), Christopher Nolan (The Dark Knight trilogy, three), Ridley Scott (Alien, three) and Steven Spielberg (Indiana Jones, three). Musk has them all beat, having directed eight movies in The Gabriel Series.
The Gabriel Series is made up of three trilogies based on Reynard's books: Gabriel's Inferno, Gabriel's Rapture and Gabriel's Redemption. Each book was brought to life through three full-length movies that are available exclusively on Passionflix. Musk has helmed each of the eight movies in The Gabriel Series so far. The upcoming Gabriel’s Redemption Part III will mark her ninth film in the franchise.
Upon completion of the Gabriel's Inferno trilogy and the Gabriel's Rapture trilogy, Musk tied Jackson's record for directing six feature movies in a franchise. With Gabriel's Redemption Part I, she surpassed him.
With eight movies now completed and a ninth forthcoming, Musk accomplishes an incredible feat, especially given that she's been able to do so much without the giant blockbuster-sized budgets that the other directors were working with. She's showing no signs of slowing down; pending resolution of the actors' strike, Musk will return to work on a number of projects that were in the early stages of development prior to the strike.
The closest comparison may be Kevin Fair, who has reached a similar milestone on the made-for-television side of things. Fair directed nine of 12 made-for-television movies in Hallmark Channel's Signed, Sealed, Delivered franchise. Since The Gabriel Series was created for a streaming service and not produced for television, Musk's accomplishment places her in the same category as Jackson.
Gabriel's Redemption Part III is targeted for release before the end of 2023 (no release date has been announced as of this writing). The other eight movies in The Gabriel Series are available to stream now on Passionflix.
