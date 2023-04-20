Gabriel's Redemption Part 1: everything we know about the Passionflix movie

First came love, then came marriage and now in Gabriel’s Redemption Part 1 it’s time to see how married life is treating Julianne and Professor Gabriel O. Emerson. The Passionflix movie, which will be the first in a trilogy of films based on author Sylvain Reynard’s bestselling novel, is coming in June 2023.

It has been quite a journey for the Gabriel series at Passionflix. The first trilogy of movies based on Reynard’s Gabriel’s Inferno, debuted in 2020. When the first movie was released in May 2020, a community separated by the global pandemic and lockdowns was brought together with this film that offered hope. The other two movies in the trilogy followed later that year.

The Gabriel’s Rapture trilogy debuted in 2021, again with three full-length feature films, and now Gabriel’s Redemption will complete the saga with three more films.

Here’s everything we know about Gabriel’s Redemption Part 1.

Passionflix posted on social media that Gabriel’s Redemption Part 1 is coming in June 2023, but the exact date hasn’t been announced yet. It will be available to watch exclusively on the Passionflix streaming platform.

In a bit of exciting news, the red carpet premiere for Gabriel’s Redemption Part 1 will take place in the UK. We’ll have more information about the premiere when it becomes available.

There are a number of ways to watch Passionflix movies. With a subscription, you can access the platform directly on their site or you can watch through Prime Video or Roku.

Gabriel's Redemption Part 1 cast

Melanie Zanetti (Blue, Raven’s Hollow, Love and Monsters) returns as Julia Mitchell and Giulio Berruti (Walking on Sunshine, Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard) is back as Gabriel Emerson.

Several familiar faces from the Gabriel series are returning for Gabriel's Redemption as well:

James Andrew Fraser (The Reunion) as Paul

Margaux Brooke (Legion) as Christa Peterson

Christian Vit (Vikings: Valhalla) as Professor Pacciani

Agnes Albright (Black Mold) as Paulina

Gabriel's Redemption Part 1 plot

We don't have the official plot summary from Passionflix, but the summary of Reynard's book provides a glimpse of what's to come:

"The third book in the wildly romantic Gabriel's Inferno series by Sylvain Reynard, following on from Gabriel's Inferno and Gabriel's Rapture.



"Professor Gabriel Emerson has left his position at the University of Toronto to embark on a new life with his beloved Julianne. Together, he's confident that they can face any challenge.



"But Julianne's graduate program threatens Gabriel's plans for their life together, as the pressures of being a student become all-consuming. When she is given the honor of presenting an academic lecture at Oxford, several individuals from their past appear, including an old nemesis intent on humiliating Julia and exposing one of Gabriel's darkest secrets.



"In an effort to confront his remaining demons, Gabriel begins a quest to discover more about his biological parents — a search that has startling repercussions for himself and for Julianne."

Gabriel's Redemption Part 1 trailer

There's no trailer for Gabriel's Redemption Part 1 just yet, but we expect one to show up very soon. Once a teaser or trailer drops we'll add it in right here.

Gabriel's Redemption Part 1 director

Tosca Musk returns as the director of the Gabriel's Redemption trilogy. The Passionflix founder and CEO directed all six previous Gabriel movies along with several other Passionflix titles including Driven, The Matchmaker's Playbook and Hollywood Dirt.