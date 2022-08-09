Gabriel's Rapture Part 3: release date, cast, plot and everything we know about the Passionflix movie

The final chapter of Gabriel’s Rapture is here with Gabriel’s Rapture Part 3. The Passionflix adaptation of Sylvain Reynard’s bestselling novel aptly sets the stage for the next story in The Gabriel Series.

The Gabriel Series is made up of four books: Gabriel’s Inferno, Gabriel’s Rapture, Gabriel’s Redemption and Gabriel’s Promise. Passionflix optioned the rights to the first three books and turned the first book into three movies — Gabriel’s Inferno Parts 1, 2 and 3 — all three of which were released in 2020. Next came the Gabriel's Rapture movies: Gabriel’s Rapture Part 1 arrived in late 2021 and Gabriel’s Rapture Part 2 arrived in early 2022.

With Gabriel’s Rapture Part 3, the Rapture Trilogy of films are complete. Filming for Gabriel’s Redemption is set to begin this fall 2022.

Here’s everything we know about Gabriel’s Rapture Part 3.

Gabriel’s Rapture Part 3 premieres Friday, August 12. It's rolling out globally across the various time zones beginning at midnight Pacific Time.

Who is in the Gabriel's Rapture Part 3 cast?

Most of the characters from the Gabriel’s Inferno trilogy and the first two movies in the Gabriel’s Rapture trilogy return for Part 3.

There are two new — and very noteworthy — additions to the cast. Denise Gossett joins the cast as Grace, Gabriel’s adopted mother, and Alexa Blair Robertson as Maia, the lost daughter of Gabriel and Paulina.

Here’s the rest of the cast for Gabriel’s Rapture Part 3:

Melanie Zanetti as Julia

Giulio Berruti as Gabriel

James Andrew Fraser as Paul

Julia Barrett-Mitchell as Rachel

Kurt McKinney as Tom Mitchell

Linda Atkinson as Katherine Picton

Joseph Stromberg as Scott

Zach Holden as Aaron

Malachy Cleary as Richard

Stephanie Dunnam as Rebecca

The movie was directed by Tosca Musk from a script by Mary Pocrnic.

Is there a trailer for Gabriel's Rapture Part 3?

Here’s the trailer for Gabriel’s Rapture Part 3. Loyal fans of Sylvain Reynard’s work will recognize several key moments from the books in the trailer.

How to watch Gabriel's Rapture Part 3

You need a subscription to Passionflix in order to watch Gabriel’s Rapture Part 3. You can either subscribe directly through the Passionflix website or in the US you can access Passionflix via Prime Video (opens in new tab) as a Prime Video Channel add-on if you're an Amazon Prime member. The Passionflix Prime Video Channel costs the same, $5.99 per month, but Amazon handles the payment process.

If you’re outside the US you can sign up and access Passionflix through their website.