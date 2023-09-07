Gabriel's Redemption Part 2: release date, everything we know about the Passionflix movie

Gabriel's Redemption Part 2, a story that began with Gabriel's Redemption Part 1 in June, is coming to Passionflix.

This is the eighth movie in the Gabriel Series, which is based on the bestselling novels by Sylvain Reynard. Tosca Musk is back behind the camera on the new movie with Giulio Berruti and Melanie Zanetti returning as Gabriel and Julia.

In case you're wondering, here's the complete list of Gabriel Series movies at Passionflix:

Gabriel's Inferno Part 1

Gabriel's Inferno Part 2

Gabriel's Inferno Part 3

Gabriel's Rapture Part 1

Gabriel's Rapture Part 2

Gabriel's Rapture Part 3

Gabriel's Redemption Part 1

Gabriel's Redemption Part 2

The third Redemption movie has already been filmed and will likely premiere in early 2024.

Here's everything we know about Gabriel's Redemption Part 2

(Image credit: Passionflix)

Gabriel's Redemption Part 2 premieres globally on October 12, exclusively on the Passionflix streaming platform.

There are a number of ways to watch Passionflix movies. With a subscription to the streaming service you can access the platform directly or you can watch through Prime Video or Roku.

Gabriel's Redemption Part 2 plot

As we await the official plot for Part 2, here's the plot of Gabriel's Redemption Part 1 from Passionflix:

"After leaving his prestigious post at the University of Toronto, Gabriel embarks on a new journey with Julia, and he is eager to become a father.

"However, Gabriel's Idyllic vision is jeopardized when Julia's intensive program becomes all consuming. When Julia is granted a prestigious opportunity to deliver an academic lecture at Oxford, Gabriel challenges her about the subject of her presentation, which clashes with his own research.

"In Oxford, their past resurfaces, including an old nemesis determined to humiliate Julia and expose one of Gabriel's well-guarded secrets. Emotions run high, alliances are tested, and the couple must confront the shadows of their shared history in a battle for love, truth and redemption."

Gabriel's Redemption Part 2 cast

The cast from Gabriel's Redemption Part 1 will return for Part 2, and we'll likely be introduced to new cast members ahead of the movie's October premiere.

Here's who we predict will appear in Part 2, based on the cast from Part 1:

Melanie Zanetti (Bluey, Raven's Hollow) as Julianne

Giulio Berruti (Walking on Sunshine) as Gabriel

James Andrew Fraser (The Reunion) as Paul

Julia Barrett-Mitchell (Disfluency) as Rachel

Margaux Brooke (Legion) as Christa

Linda Atkinson (Manifest) as Katherine Picton

Zach Holden (When We're From) as Aaron

Kurt McKinney (No Retreat, No Surrender) as Tom

Joseph Stromberg (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) as Scott

Malachy Cleary (Manifest) as Richard

Greyson Chadwick (Doom Patrol) as Tammy

Christian Vit (Vikings: Valhalla) as Pacciani

Agnes Albright (Black Mold) as Paulina

Denise Gossett (Get the Gringo) as Grace

Gabriel's Redemption Part 2 trailer

There's no trailer for Gabriel's Redemption Part 2 just yet, but as soon as one is available we'll have it for you right here.

Gabriel's Redemption Part 2 director

Passionflix CEO and founder Tosca Musk helms Gabriel's Redemption Part 2. She's been behind the camera for all of the Gabriel Series movies, and she also directed several other features and series like Driven, The Matchmaker's Playbook and Hollywood Dirt.