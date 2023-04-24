The Secret Life of Amy Bensen season 2: everything we know about the Passionflix series

The Secret Life of Amy Bensen is the Passionflix adaptation of Lisa Renee Jones' bestselling novel, Escaping Reality. The first season premiered on the romance streaming platform in December 2022 and was an instant hit among Passionistas.

As soon as the six-episode first season ended, fans wondered when the second season would arrive and now we're getting close to some answers.

Here's everything we know about The Secret Life of Amy Bensen season 2.

The first season of The Secret Life of Amy Bensen ended in early 2023, but since the two seasons were filmed back to back the second season was already in post-production while the first season was airing.

After much speculation, Passionflix announced that The Secret Life of Amy Bensen season 2 premieres in August following the June premiere of Gabriel’s Redemption Part 1 .

As soon as the exact date is revealed we'll have it for you right here.

The Secret Life of Amy Bensen season 2 plot

Here’s the synopsis The Secret Life of Amy Bensen from Passionflix: "After losing her entire family, Amy has spent several years on the run from unknown danger. When she meets Liam on a flight she has no idea her life is about to change, for his part Liam plans to help her whether she likes it or not."

The Secret Life of Amy Bensen season 2 cast

The Secret Life of Amy Bensen season 2 stars Maddie McCormick as Amy Bensen. McCormick is known for roles in Christmas at Pemberley Manor, Shameless, The Dead Girls' Detective Agency and Little Fires Everywhere.

Casey King plays billionaire architect Liam Stone. King can be seen in NCIS: Los Angeles , Star Trek: Picard and Zach and Dennis: How it All Began.

Dylan Nunez (Moonshot) also appears as Jared, along with Georgia Simmons (Wig'd Out) as Meg.

The Secret Life of Amy Bensen season 2 trailer

It's too soon for a trailer, but we're guessing that Passionflix will be dropping one for the series sooner rather than later. As soon as a trailer is available, we'll have it for you here.

How to watch The Secret Life of Amy Bensen season 2

The Secret Life of Amy Bensen season 2 is a Passionflix original, which means it's only available to stream on the platform.

You can stream the first season now, along with other original movies like Gabriel’s Rapture and Wait With Me , as well as a host of other Passionflix original movies and a well-curated library of classic and beloved romance favorites.

There are a number of ways to watch Passionflix movies. With a subscription, you can access the platform directly on their site or you can watch through Prime Video or Roku.