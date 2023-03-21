Wait With Me: release date, cast and trailer for the Passionflix movie

Wait With Me is the newest romantic comedy coming to the Passionflix streaming platform. Romance novelist Kate Smith finds the ultimate cure for her writer’s block at her local tire shop and mechanic Miles Hudson becomes intrigued by the stunning redhead.

The film is inspired by author Amy Daws’ real-life experience writing a book from her local tire shop. The story went viral on social media and thrust the book into the limelight, and now Kate and Miles’ romance is coming to life.

Here’s everything we know about Wait With Me.

Wait With Me premieres worldwide on March 30, exclusively on the Passionflix streaming service.

There are a number of ways to watch Passionflix movies. With a subscription, you can access the platform directly on their site or you can watch through Prime Video or Roku.

Wait With Me cast

Andrew Biernat, Wait With Me (Image credit: Passionflix/Boris Martin)

Madison Lawlor plays Kate Smith, aka Mercedes Lee Loveletter. Lawlor is known for her work in Daddy Issues, Until Forever and 2022’s Juniper.

Andrew Biernat plays Book Boyfriend-worthy Miles Hudson, a mechanic who finds himself smitten with the author who keeps using his workplace as her personal office. Biernat has appeared in Love Marks the Spot, Christmas in Pine Valley and Aileen Wuornos: American Boogeywoman.

Wait With Me also features Caleb J. Spivak (Queer as Folk) as Dean, Jordan Blair Mangold Brown (The Right Stuff) as Lynsey, Laith Wallschleger ( 80 for Brady ) as Sam, Mary Jean Feton (Christmas at Graceland) as Betty and James Knight (Look Both Ways) as Dryston.

Wait With Me plot

Here’s the synopsis of Wait With Me:

“When romance novelist Kate Smith suddenly gets writer's block as she's beginning the final installment of her international bestselling steamy Bed 'n Breakfast series, she'll do pretty much anything to get her groove back. Like sneaking into a Tire Depot waiting room because her words flow there just like complimentary coffee-smooth, sweet and scorchingly hot. She manages to fly under the radar until the rugged and charming mechanic, Miles Hudson, notices the quirky redhead slinking in and out of the employees-only entrance. But she's way too intriguing to blow the whistle on. Doing a test-drive of her new book idea sounds like a much better option.”

Wait With Me trailer

Whether you've read Wait With Me and know what happens in the story, or if this is your first time discovering Kate and Miles' tale, the trailer offers a laugh-filled look at what's coming in the new Passionflix movie. Take a look:

Wait With Me director

Wait With Me director Colleen Davie Janes is no stranger to Passionflix. She directed 2021’s uproarious romantic comedy Seduction & Snacks based on Tara Sivec’s bestselling novel. She also directed the 2022 TV movie Bad Nanny, 2020’s How Am I Doing? and an episode of Blind Trust.