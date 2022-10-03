NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 — release date, cast and everything we know

The NCIS franchise is one of the biggest on TV, with NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 another example of the crime drama’s long-running appeal. One of three iterations of the NCIS franchise airing during the 2022-2023 TV season — along with NCIS season 20 and NCIS: Hawai’i season 2 — NCIS: Los Angeles is ready to go with all new episodes.

Here is everything we know about NCIS: Los Angeles season 14.

Getting a little later start than its sister shows, NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 debuts on Sunday, October 9, at 10 pm ET/PT. A release date for the show in the UK has not yet been announced.

Though it doesn’t share the same night with NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i, NCIS: Los Angeles still fills out a night of crime dramas for CBS, as it follows both The Equalizer season 3 and the all new series East New York (not to mention it follows a day’s worth of football from NFL on CBS).

Here is the synopsis for the NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 premiere, "Game of Drones":

"The NCIS team searches for a suspect and their motive following the bombing of a large facility where military combat drones are assembled. Also, Callen and Kilbride get troubling news about a body found in Syria."

Who is in the NCIS: Los Angeles cast?

The big names headlining NCIS: Los Angeles are Chris O’Donnell and LL Cool J.

O’Donnell is probably best known for playing Robin in the late 90s Batman movies Batman Forever and Batman & Robin, though he also had memorable roles in Scent of a Woman, The Bachelor and Vertical Limit.

LL Cool J first became famous as a rapper, but has long been working as an actor, with memorable roles in Deep Blue Sea, Any Given Sunday and Deliver Us from Eva.

Both O’Donnell and LL Cool J have been with the show from the very beginning, as have Daniela Rush (Red Tails) and Oscar-winner Linda Hunt (The Year of Living Dangerously). However, two other long-time cast members, Barrett Foa and Renee Felice Smith, are not returning for this latest season of the show.

Here is the full regular cast for NCIS: Los Angeles season 14:

Chris O’Donnell as G. Callen

LL Cool J as Sam Hanna

Linda Hunt as Hetty Lange

Daniela Rush as Kensi Blye

Eric Christian Olsen as Marty Deeks

Medalion Rahimi as Fatima Namazi

Caleb Castille as Devin Rountree

Gerald McRaney as Hollace Kilbride

What is the NCIS: Los Angeles plot?

The basics of all the NCIS series is that they follow the specific teams of the Naval Criminal Investigation Service as they deal with different crimes and issues each week. NCIS: Los Angeles focuses on the Office of Special Projects, which takes on undercover work and hard to crack cases in Los Angeles.

Among some of the big, overarching storylines for NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 include the plans for Callen and Anna Kolcheck’s (Bar Paly) wedding and the return of Hetty from Syria.

Is there a NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 trailer?

We don’t have an official trailer or promo for the NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 premiere, but a handful of sneak peek clips were released for the episode. Check them all out right here:

How to watch NCIS: Los Angeles

Airing on CBS, the latest episodes of NCIS: Los Angeles can be watched live by anyone with a traditional cable subscription, a TV antenna or a live TV streaming service like FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV. Episodes are also available to live stream if you are a Paramount Plus subscriber.

If you need to catch up with the series, all previous seasons are available to stream on Paramount Plus, with the latest episodes debuting on the streaming service the next day and available to all US subscribers.

UK fans of NCIS: Los Angeles can watch previous seasons of the show on Sky TV’s Sky Max and NOW TV streaming services.