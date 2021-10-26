‘Succession’ renewed for season 4 on HBO

Get ready to spend some more time with the Roys, as HBO’s Succession has been renewed for a fourth season. Unlikely that the show, created by Jesse Armstrong, had to resort to any corrupt back-stabbing like its central characters, as Succession is a critic and fan favorite.

Succession season three is currently underway (read our reviews of episode 1 and episode 2), airing Sunday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO, as well as streaming on HBO Max. According to the renewal announcement from WarnerMedia, the season 3 premiere of Succession drew more than 1.4 million viewers across all platforms, a series high and the best premiere night of any HBO Original series since the launch of HBO Max.

Exploring themes of power and family dynamics, Succession follows the Roy family, which heads up a powerful media conglomerate. As patriarch Logan Roy ages, his four adult children (Kendall, Shiv, Roman and Connor) vie for power, while Logan looks to stay on top for as long as possible.

SPOILER ALERTS if you are not caught up with the first two seasons, but season 3 finds Logan and Kendall at odds and looking to secure familial, political and financial alliances following Kendall’s exposure of the family company’s scandalous history.

The cast of Succession includes Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Alan Ruck, Matthew Macfayden, Nicholas Braun, Peter Friedman, J. Smith-Cameron and Hiam Abbass, with new cast members for season 3 including Alexander Skarsgård, Sanaa Lathan, Linda Emond, Adrien Brody, Hope Davis, Jihae and Dasha Nekrasova.

Succession is an Emmy-winning series, with nine trophies, including Outstanding Drama Series at the 2020 ceremony for its second season.

Season 3 of Succession will feature nine episodes, meaning there are seven remaining as of publication, with a new episode releasing on HBO every Sunday. No information was shared on when season 4 could be expected, though hopefully it won’t take the more than two years between season 2 and season 3 caused by production delays.

All episodes of Succession can be streamed on HBO Max.