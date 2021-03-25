'Too Close' — release date, cast, plot, trailer and everything you need to know

Too Close is an upcoming psychological thriller mini-series coming to ITV very soon!

Based on the novel of the same name by Natalie Daniels (aka The Bill actress Clara Salaman), Too Close explores a twisted working relationship between a forensic psychologist and her newest patient.

The cat-and-mouse series will run for three episodes and features some top-tier British talent. Will Too Close be another one of ITV's best dramas? What twists and turns with this new drama take? We don’t have to wait much longer to find out!

Here’s everything you need to know about Too Close!

Too Close will air on ITV this April, but we don’t have an exact start date just yet.

Too Close cast

Back in September last year, ITV announced that acclaimed actresses Emily Watson and Denise Gough would feature in the upcoming psychological min-series.

Emily Watson (Chernobyl, Apple Tree Yard) plays forensic psychiatrist Dr. Emma Robertson. Robertson has been assigned to work with two-time Olivier Award-winning actress Denise Gough’s (Angels in America (2018), People, Places and Things (2016)) character, Connie Mortensen.

Thalissa Teixeira (Two Weeks to Live, Trigonometry) has also joined the cast. Thalissa plays Ness Jones, Connie’s best friend.

Is there a trailer?

Yes! ITV release a teaser just a couple of days ago, and it looks very tense!

What’s the plot?

Too Close is a three-part mini-series that focuses on the dangerous relationship between Dr Robertson and Connie Mortensen.

Connie is a woman who’s been accused of a heinous crime, but she claims she doesn’t remember anything about it. As Dr Robertson begins working on Connie’s case, the two grow extremely close.

Somehow, Connie has a searing insight into Robertson’s private life and begins exploiting her insecurities in their sessions. What should be a simple assignment instead becomes a complicated, psychological dance between the two of them.

As Emma tries to uncover the truth about Connie, it seems that her attempts to do the right thing for Connie may do more harm to herself.

Looking for more even more drama? Check out our other guides: