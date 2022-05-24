The Wheel of Time season 2: plot, cast, and everything we know so far

The Wheel of Time season 2 will see Amazon's high fantasy series returning for even more action.

We've known for a long time that we would be getting a second helping of The Wheel of Time, as the show was renewed for a second season before the first had even aired on Prime Video.

The Wheel of Time season 1 made a very strong impression upon its launch, and it became the most-watched series on Prime Video (although it has since been eclipsed by Reacher).

Now that filming has wrapped on the second season, we can start looking forward to seeing even more of Robert Jordan's hugely popular novels brought to life on our screens.

Here's everything we know about The Wheel of Time season 2 so far...

At the time of writing, Amazon had not yet revealed when The Wheel of Time season 2 could be hitting our screens. Since filming only wrapped in mid-May this year, it could be a while before we see the second season dropping on Prime Video.

There's also another huge fantasy show coming to Prime Video later this year which could factor into when we're likely to see The Wheel of Time season 2.

Amazon's much-hyped Lord of the Rings TV show, The Rings of Power, is due to start airing weekly on Prime Video from Friday, September 2. It's possible that Amazon might not want to have two fantasy epics airing at the same time which might mean we could be waiting until next year before we see Moiraine, Rand al'Thor, Egwene, Perrin, Nynaeve and Mat on our screens.

If you're tempted to start reading Robert Jordan's books whilst you wait for the show to return, be sure to check out our guide on how to read The Wheel of Time books in order.

How many episodes of The Wheel of Time season 2 will there be?

Like the first series, The Wheel of Time season 2 will be eight episodes long.

The Wheel of Time season 2 cast

The Wheel of Time season 2 will see most of the original main cast returning for the next part of their adventure, barring one major shake-up.

Moiraine Damodred (played by Rosamund Pike), Lan Mandragoran (Daniel Henney), Rand al'Thor (Josha Stradowski), Perrin Aybara (Marcus Rutherford), Egwene al'Vere and Nynaeve al'Meara (Zoë Robins) will also be back for the second season, as you'd expect.

The major change comes in the form of Mat Cauthon, the remaining villager suspected of being the Dragon Reborn. Although Mat was portrayed by Barney Harris, Barney is not returning for the second season (reasons for the recast have not been revealed).

Barney Harris won't be seeing Mat's story play out. (Image credit: Jan Thijs/ Amazon Studios)

For season 2, Mat will instead be played by Dónal Finn. Dónal has decent fantasy experience already, as he's already appeared in The Witcher and Cursed.

Dónal Finn isn't the only new cast member joining the show, either. Ceara Coveney (Young Wallander) has joined as Elayne Trakand, a powerful channeler of the Green Ajah, and Ayoola Smart (Smother, Killing Eve) has joined as Aviendha, a Maiden of the Spear from Aiel.

Meera Syal (Yesterday, The Kumars) and Natasha O'Keefe (Peaky Blinders) are also on board, but their roles have not been revealed just yet.

What will happen in The Wheel of Time season 2?

By the end of the first season, Rand and Moiraine had snuck off in search of The Eye of The World, where they had a treacherous encounter with the Dark One. Meanwhile, the rest of the gang stood with the forces of Fal Dara in a desperate battle against the Dark One's forces.

Rand managed to overcome the Dark One with the help of a totem Moiraine had given him to banish him deeper into his current prison. Although he triumphed, he urged Moiraine (who has been cut off from the One Power by the Dark One) to tell his friends he had died due to his worries about what he might do now that he has a connection to the One Power.

Season 2 will no doubt deal with the fallout from this climactic decision, as well as explore what Mat was up to, plus the arrival of the Seanchan army from across the sea.

The Seanchan army arrived in style at the end of season 1. (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Specific plot details are fairly limited at this point in time but in an appearance on the Empire Spoiler Special podcast (opens in new tab) in February 2022, The Wheel of Time showrunner Rafe Judkins did reveal a few key details (via Dragonmount.com (opens in new tab)).

The most important one to note is that The Wheel of Time season 2 plot will be derived from books two and three (The Great Hunt (opens in new tab) and The Dragon Reborn (opens in new tab)) of Robert Jordan's Wheel of Time epic saga. Although the eight-episode storyline won't follow the books exactly, they'll be weaved together to develop each character's story forward.

Is there a trailer for The Wheel of Time season 2?

Although it's not a full trailer, Amazon has offered us a brief glimpse behind the scenes of season 2 in the form of a short video that was shared the day they announced filming had wrapped. Check it out below:

That's a wrap for season 2! #TheWheelOfTime #WOTWednesday pic.twitter.com/sROnpKFzftMay 18, 2022 See more

As filming has only just come to an end, we don't anticipate seeing a teaser for a little while yet. Keeping checking back, though, as we'll be sure to update this guide when The Wheel of Time season 2 trailer arrives.