The Wheel of Time season 3: everything we know

The Wheel of Time season 3 is the next chapter in Prime Video's epic fantasy series.

We've known The Wheel of Time season 3 was on the cards for some time, as Prime Video confirmed they'd renewed the series in July 2022, before The Wheel of Time season 2 had even hit our screens.

And whilst it's hard to believe that the second series is already over, it's good to know the next chapter is already on its way... even if we likely have another lengthy wait on our hands before it arrives.

Here's what we know about The Wheel of Time season 3 right now.

At the time of writing, we don't yet know when The Wheel of Time season 3 will be on our screens, but going by the show's release pattern so far, another installment is likely a ways off.

The Wheel of Time season 1 debuted on Prime Video back in November 2021, and we had to wait almost two full years for season 2 to arrive in September 2023. If the gap between seasons 2 and 3 follows the same pattern, we probably won't be laying eyes on The Wheel of Time season 3 until 2025.

What will The Wheel of Time season 3 be about?

When The Wheel of Time season 3 was first confirmed, showrunner Rafe Judkins confirmed the third series would draw from the fourth novel in the series, The Shadow Rising, which just so happens to be the longest book in the series.

"I'm so thrilled that we'll be making a third season of The Wheel of Time", he said at the time. "The Shadow Rising has always been my favorite book in the series, so being able to bring it to television and introduce new audiences to the stories that made me fall in love with these books in the first place is such an honor, and something I've been working toward since I first pitched the show years and years ago" (quotes via Variety).

You can find the synopsis for The Shadow Rising below, but be aware of spoilers if you're not already caught up with the books or the show:

"In The Shadow Rising, the fourth novel in Robert Jordan’s #1 New York Times bestselling epic fantasy series, The Wheel of Time®, Rand al’Thor now wields the sword Callandor. He is both the Champion of Light and the Dragon Reborn. Now, he seeks answers to another prophecy that lies with the warrior people known as the Aiel to put him on the path of learning how to wield the One Power.



"Accompanied by Moiraine Damodred, Rand arrives at the Aiel Waste and is granted permission by the Wise Ones to enter the sacred city of Rhuidean. After passing through a doorframe ter'angreal, Moiraine gains foresight while the Aiel await Rand's return, either with both arms marked by dragon symbols, validating his identity as He Who Comes With the Dawn, the Chief of Chiefs of all the Aiel—or to never emerge at all."

The Wheel of Time season 3 cast: who's coming back for season 3?

We'd expect all our major players to be returning for The Wheel of Time season 3 as they've got much more to face in the battle against the Dark One. Here's a breakdown of some of the major stars we expect to make a comeback next time around, as of season 2.

Rosamund Pike as Moiraine Damodred

Josha Stradowski as Rand al'Thor

Zoë Robins as Nynaeve al'Meara

Marcus Rutherford as Perrin Aybara

Dónal Finn as Mat Cauthon

Madeleine Madden as Egwene al'Vere

Daniel Henney as Lan Mandragoran

Hamme Animashaun as Loial

Johann Myers as Padan Fain

Kae Alexander as Min Farshaw

Is there a trailer?

Not yet, and we expect we won't get one for a while yet. As and when we see anything more from The Wheel of Time season 3 we'll be sure to include it here.