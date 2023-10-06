The Wheel of Time season 2 ending explained

This article contains spoilers for The Wheel of Time season 2 finale, "What Was Meant To Be".

The Wheel of Time season 2 upped the stakes from the Prime Video fantasy series in every way. The action-packed finale saw our group of heroes reunited amidst the chaos of the White Cloaks' battle with the Seanchan Empire in the City of Falme. The finale helped tie up so many storylines and saw the five ta'veren from the Two Rivers come to Rand's aid so he could take down Ishamael, one of the Dark One's strongest allies. Plus, we were introduced to a new threat to whet our appetites for The Wheel of Time season 3!

Here's what happened in The Wheel of Time season 2 finale.

Arriving at Falme

The episode opens with a flashback 3000 years in the past when the previous Dragon, Lews Therin, sealed Ishamael away, and the Forsaken failed to convince Lews to break the cycle and stop the Wheel turning.

We then jump to the present, with the Whitecloaks preparing their assault on the city of Falme, to beat back the Seanchan. Meanwhile, Lanfear leads Rand, Moiraine, and Lan through the Ways, though she throws Lan and Moiraine out through a gate during their journey. The pair of them land on a beach that they later realize overlooks the city; inside, Lanfear assures Rand she has a faster way to take him there.

Perrin, Aviendha, and two other Aiel warriors (and Hopper!) also make their way to Falme. Inside the city, Lanfear appears in Ishamael’s room, telling him she’s brought Rand into the city. Ishamael retorts that it’s too early, and believes Rand won’t side with them and, ultimately, the Dark One, but she is sure she will bring him on her side.

The White Cloaks attack

Rand demonstrates his power by killing Turak and his Seanchan guards during the attack. (Image credit: Jan Thijs/Prime Video)

The Whitecloak assault on Falme begins. In the commotion, Nynaeve and Elayne plan to get their captive to take them to Egwene, but the latter is already being prepared by her sul’dam, Renna, for the battle against the Whitecloaks.

Ishamael tells Padan Fain to get the dagger from Shadar Lagoth to Mat, as he believes he will use it to kill him. Since he doesn’t think Rand is ready to turn towards the Dark, he instead hopes to wait until the Dragon reemerges at some point in the future. Ishamael also makes it clear that he doesn’t trust Lanfear anymore. Fain does as he’s asked, and Mat begins to be tempted into picking it up again. Eventually, though, he hatches a plan to fashion the dagger into a spear, making it a valuable weapon with which he makes his escape.

Elsewhere, Perrin and his allies are reunited with Loail and Ingtar, who have retrieved the Horn of Valere. On their way to rescue Egwene, they’re overrun by Seanchan soldiers, and Ingtar dies holding them off. Later on, Mat runs into them both, and they do battle with more Seanchans before Mat runs off to bring the Horn to Rand.

Nynaeve tortures her captive sul’dam for info on Egwene’s whereabouts, but as they make their way to the Tower where she’s being kept, the captive is shot (and Elayne gets hit soon after). Nynaeve spends most of the battle doing her best to heal her new friend.

On the beach, Lan asks Moiraine to restore their bond, and the pair reconcile. Meanwhile, Rand crosses paths with High Lord Turak and a platoon of Seanchan soldiers, but effortlessly kills them all with the One Power. Lanfear finds Bayle Domon in Falme and tells him to dump a bunch of cuendillar into the deepest parts of the ocean.

Ishamael meets with Lady Suroth and finally learns that the Horn of Valere has been retrieved and that Lord Turak is dead. He asssumes this means Lanfear is working against him, and orders the strongest damane (ones capable of “gentling” a man who can channel) be placed on ships away from the city.

The tides turn

Egwene finally defeats her captor. (Image credit: Jan Thijs/Prime Video)

As the battle rages on, Renna manages to force Egwene into channeling against the Whitecloaks, but the tower is blasted by a projectile that kills most of the sul’dam and damane, save for Egwene and Renna. Renna realizes the blast came from their position, so Egwene must have been responsible for it.

In the confrontation, Egwene manages to place an a’dam collar on Renna. Having realized she is also capable of (weakly) tapping into the One Power, she uses this to manipulate Renna into freeing her, before forcing her former captor to die. Rand arrives and apologizes to her for escaping.

Rand prepares to help Egwene leave, but Ishamael intervenes, throwing them both to the side with the One Power. Rand attempts to fight back, but Ishamael signals to the damane on the boats to start shielding him, so he can’t channel.

Perrin and his allies are in the midst of the fighting between the Seanchans and the Whitecloaks. During the conflict, the ruthless Questioner Eamon Valda attacks him, but Hopper comes to Perrin’s aid, prompting Geofram Bonhal to kill the wolf. In response, Perrin gives in to his anger and kills Geofram, which is sure to have inspired a desire for revenge in his son, Dain Bonhald.

Mat continues to rush to the tower to deliver the Horn of Valere to Rand… but when he’s cornered by Seanchan fighters, he is forced to blow it himself. In doing so, it summons the heroes of the horn to his aid and inspires a memory of him having done this many times in his past lives.

With the Seanchans defeated, Mat rushes to the tower and attempts to save Rand by throwing the dagger at Ishamael… but it passes right through the illusion of himself which Ishamael had conjured, and cuts right into Rand instead.

Whilst Mat apologizes to his friend for fulfilling the prophecy of killing him, Egwene steps up to protect them from Ishamael. And whilst he almost overpowers her, the rest of the ta’veren show up to help; Perrin lends his shield to Egwene, whilst Nynaeve brings the injured Elayne to Rand’s side, where she heals his wounds.

Over on the beach, Moiraine devastates the Seanchan fleet and stops them from shielding Rand from the One Power. He uses it to reinforce his sword and kills Ishamael once and for all. Moiraine then conjures an image of a Dragon to proclaim the Dragon’s return at the top of the tower of Falme, as had been prophesied.

A new threat is revealed

Rand may have defeated Ishamael, but he'll face a new foe soon. (Image credit: Jan Thijs/Prime Video)

The Wheel of Time's second season ends not with Rand, but Lanfear. Having watched as he was acknowledged as the Dragon Reborn, she heads back to her chambers, where she is confronted by Moghedien, another member of the Forsaken.

Moghedien tells Lanfear that Ishamael had released all of the other Forsaken as he knew Lanfear would betray them. This new foe then warns Lanfear to stay away from Rand and the rest of the Two Rivers gang, as they’ve got plans for what to do with them. Lanfear then utters a simple plea: “Light help you, Rand al’Thor”.

