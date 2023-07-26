Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test season 2 — release date and everything we know about the series
Do the new crop of celebrities have what it takes to make it through the exhausting challenges and treacherous terrain?
After Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test season 1 took viewers by storm as they watched celebrities from TV, sports and music compete, Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test season 2 comes to fill out the fall slate of unscripted content on FOX.
In season 2, a new line-up of celebrities volunteer to put themselves through rigorous training and exhausting challenges at the hands of directing staff, all in an effort to test how tough they really are not only physically, but mentally. In a rarity in competition shows, the series once again doesn’t have eliminations, but rather leaves celebrities the option to quit. If season 1 is any indication, there will be plenty of competitors that throw in the towel.
Here’s everything we know about Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test season 2.
Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test season 2 release date
Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test season 2 premieres on Monday, September 25, at 9 pm ET/PT on FOX. The series will follow the premiere of Kitchen Nightmares season 8.
Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test season 2 trailer
A trailer for the new season has not yet been released. However, as one becomes available, we’ll place it right here.
Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test season 2 cast
So far the cast of the new season has been a closely guarded secret, although there are many rumblings on the internet. To date, FOX just announced that competing in Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test season 2 are "medaled Olympians, beloved actors, iconic television personalities and a seven-time NBA champion."
Once more casting news is released, we’ll pass along the update.
Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test season 2 staff
Here are your official staffers ready to put celebrities to the test.
- Remi Adeleke
- Mark 'Billy' Billingham
- Jason 'Foxy' Fox
- Rodolfo 'Rudy' Reyes
Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test season 2 premise
Here is an official synopsis of season 2:
"The hit series Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test returns for a second season with a new group of celebrity recruits ready to test their bodies and minds as they are pushed to the limit through some of the harshest, most grueling challenges from the playbook of the actual Special Forces selection process.
"This season, the group of celebrities which includes medaled Olympians, beloved actors, iconic television personalities and a seven-time NBA champion, will arrive in an all-new treacherous winter terrain to face extreme training drills, including an emergency escape from a submerged helicopter, a cliff crawl across a snowcapped mountain peak and a daring backwards dive into icy waters in the dead of night. There are no votes and no eliminations – just survival."
How to watch Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test
Special Forces: World's Toughest Test airs live on FOX in the US. If you’ve cut ties with traditional cable/satellite TV, FOX is a channel on live TV streaming services like FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and Sling TV. Additionally, you can stream episodes the day after they air on Hulu.
We’re still waiting to hear about a UK release of the show.
