Gordon Ramsay, animation and more dominate Fox fall TV schedule
Unscripted reality shows and adult animation take over the Fox fall TV schedule.
Get the (bleep!) off of his fall schedule: a double dose of Gordon Ramsay will help usher in a very different Fox fall TV schedule. Following in the footsteps of ABC, which pushed scripted shows like The Good Doctor and Grey's Anatomy to 2024, Fox is focusing on unscripted shows and adult animation to help weather the storm of the writers' strike in the 2023-2024 television season.
Fox already announced that new seasons of favorites like 9-1-1: Lone Star, The Cleaning Lady and Alert: Missing Persons Unit would be pushed back to 2024 given the uncertainty of the writers' strike and the challenge of planning a schedule without knowing whether shows would be ready in time.
To help combat the uncertainty, Fox is leaning heavily into unscripted fare, like reality and game shows, as well as its acclaimed adult animation lineup on Sundays. Gordon Ramsay will have a big presence on the network with a new season of Hell's Kitchen and the return of Kitchen Nightmares. Next Level Chef was also renewed and will likely return in early 2024.
The Fox fall schedule will also feature MLB Postseason action, including the 2023 World Series, as well as regular NFL coverage.
At this point, there are a few unscripted shows that still need to be plugged into the fall schedule, including Farmer Wants a Wife season 2, LEGO Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular and We Are Family. We'll be sure to add premiere date information for those shows as it becomes available.
Here's the Fox fall TV lineup, with premiere dates and times:
Tuesday, September 19
8 pm ET/PT: Name That Tune season 3
9 pm ET/PT: I Can See Your Voice season 3
Sunday, September 24
8 pm ET/ 5 pm PT: Krapopolis (special preview, live in all time zones)
Monday, September 25
8 pm ET/PT: Kitchen Nightmares season 8
9 pm ET/PT: Special Forces: World's Toughest Test season 2
Wednesday, September 27
8 pm ET/PT: The Masked Singer season 8
9 pm ET/PT: Snake Oil series premiere
Thursday, September 28
8 pm ET/PT: Hell's Kitchen season 22
9 pm ET/PT: LEGO Masters season 3
Fridays (ongoing)
8-10 pm ET/PT: Fox's WWE Friday Night Smackdown
Sunday, October 1
8-8:30 pm ET/PT: The Simpsons season 35
8:30-9 pm ET/PT: Krapopolis (regularly scheduled time slot)
9-9:30 pm ET/PT: Bob's Burgers season 14
9:30-10 pm ET/PT: Family Guy season 22
Sarabeth joined the Watch to Watch team in May 2022. An avid TV and movie fan, her perennial favorites are The Walking Dead, American Horror Story, true crime documentaries on Netflix and anything from Passionflix. You’ve Got Mail, Ocean's Eleven and Signs are movies that she can watch all day long. She's also a huge baseball fan, and hockey is a new favorite.
When she's not working, Sarabeth hosts the My Nights Are Booked Podcast and a blog dedicated to books and interviews with authors and actors. She also published her first novel, Once Upon an Interview, in 2022.