Gordon Ramsay, animation and more dominate Fox fall TV schedule

Get the (bleep!) off of his fall schedule: a double dose of Gordon Ramsay will help usher in a very different Fox fall TV schedule. Following in the footsteps of ABC, which pushed scripted shows like The Good Doctor and Grey's Anatomy to 2024, Fox is focusing on unscripted shows and adult animation to help weather the storm of the writers' strike in the 2023-2024 television season.

Fox already announced that new seasons of favorites like 9-1-1: Lone Star, The Cleaning Lady and Alert: Missing Persons Unit would be pushed back to 2024 given the uncertainty of the writers' strike and the challenge of planning a schedule without knowing whether shows would be ready in time.

To help combat the uncertainty, Fox is leaning heavily into unscripted fare, like reality and game shows, as well as its acclaimed adult animation lineup on Sundays. Gordon Ramsay will have a big presence on the network with a new season of Hell's Kitchen and the return of Kitchen Nightmares. Next Level Chef was also renewed and will likely return in early 2024.

The Fox fall schedule will also feature MLB Postseason action, including the 2023 World Series, as well as regular NFL coverage.

At this point, there are a few unscripted shows that still need to be plugged into the fall schedule, including Farmer Wants a Wife season 2, LEGO Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular and We Are Family. We'll be sure to add premiere date information for those shows as it becomes available.

Here's the Fox fall TV lineup, with premiere dates and times:

Tuesday, September 19

8 pm ET/PT: Name That Tune season 3

9 pm ET/PT: I Can See Your Voice season 3

Sunday, September 24

8 pm ET/ 5 pm PT: Krapopolis (special preview, live in all time zones)

Monday, September 25

8 pm ET/PT: Kitchen Nightmares season 8

9 pm ET/PT: Special Forces: World's Toughest Test season 2

Wednesday, September 27

8 pm ET/PT: The Masked Singer season 8

9 pm ET/PT: Snake Oil series premiere

Thursday, September 28

8 pm ET/PT: Hell's Kitchen season 22

9 pm ET/PT: LEGO Masters season 3

Fridays (ongoing)

8-10 pm ET/PT: Fox's WWE Friday Night Smackdown

Sunday, October 1

8-8:30 pm ET/PT: The Simpsons season 35

8:30-9 pm ET/PT: Krapopolis (regularly scheduled time slot)

9-9:30 pm ET/PT: Bob's Burgers season 14

9:30-10 pm ET/PT: Family Guy season 22