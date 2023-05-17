9-1-1: Lone Star season 5 — everything we know about the new season

Station 126 is heading back to Fox to heat things up in primetime. After 9-1-1 season 7 was dispatched to ABC in a major network shell game, 9-1-1: Lone Star season 5 will anchor the Fox procedural lineup as the new veteran series for the network.

After the events of 9-1-1: Lone Star season 4 put the Station 126 team through their paces, they'll be looking ahead to new challenges in season 5.

Here's everything we know about 9-1-1: Lone Star season 5.

There's no release date for the new season, as Fox hasn't announced the fall schedule yet. But as soon as we have a date, we'll add it right here.

9-1-1: Lone Star season 5 cast

As of this writing, the current cast coming out of 9-1-1: Lone Star season 4 is projected to return for season 5. Once production on the new season gets underway, there's sure to be casting updates and we'll have them for you right here.

Rob Lowe has come a long way since his role as Tony Flanagan in the 1979 series A New Kind of Family. Throughout the 80s, Lowe maintained his membership in Hollywood's "Brat Pack" with films like The Outsiders and St. Elmo’s Fire. In the 90s, a slightly older Lowe was introduced to a new generation with his role as Benjamin Oliver in Wayne’s World. His memorable run on West Wing as Sam Seaborn launched Lowe’s career into a whole new orbit.

Lowe recently starred in the Netflix series Unstable with his real-life son, John Owen Lowe. Speaking of family affairs, Rob Lowe's brother Chad guest starred in 9-1-1: Lone Star season 4.

Here's a list of the stars expected to return for season 5.

Rob Lowe (West Wing) as Owen Strand

Gina Torres (Westworld) as Tommy Vega

Ronen Rubinstein (Orange is the New Black) as T.K. Strand

Sierra Aylina McClain (Empire) as Grace Ryder

Brian Michael Smith (Queen Sugar) as Paul Strickland

Rafael Silva (The Corps) as Carlos Reyes

Jim Parrack (True Blood) as Judd Ryder

Natacha Karam (The Brave) as Marjan Marwani

Julian Works (Titans) as Mateo Chavez

9-1-1: Lone Star season 5 plot

9-1-1: Lone Star follows in the footsteps of its sister show 9-1-1, only it’s set in Texas. Texas and LA have a few things in common but there’s no question that things are bigger in Texas.

Based on previous seasons, we know that there’s usually a big event in the first few episodes that sets the tone for the new season. In season 3 it was an ice storm, and in season 4, a series of powerful thunderstorms wreaked havoc on Austin and put the Station 126 crew's lives in peril.

9-1-1: Lone Star season 5 trailer

As soon as a trailer for 9-1-1: Lone Star season 5 becomes available, we'll drop it in right here.

How to watch 9-1-1: Lone Star season 5

9-1-1: Lone Star airs on Fox, which is included with most cable providers. If you’ve cut the cord, you can access the channel through live TV streaming platforms like FuboTV, Hulu Plus Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

New episodes also become available the next day on Hulu.