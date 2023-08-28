Selling the OC season 2: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the reality show

Following in the footsteps of the original series debuting new episodes this year, as Selling Sunset season 6 premiered back in May, Selling the Sunset OC makes a late summer run in the streaming world with Selling the OC season 2. The first installment managed to wow fans because while another Jason and Brett Oppenheim realty firm was at the heart of the series, unlike the OG show, the Selling the OC cast consisted of both men and women, which helped set the stage for a unique set of problems and drama in their world of real estate.

In the new episodes, the drama appears to have kicked up a notch as a new agent walks through The Oppenheim Group doors. By the way, there is a monumental new billion-dollar listing up for grabs, a first for the Orange County Office.

What else should you know about Selling the OC season 2? Keep reading to find out about the release date, cast and more. Be sure to check out what else is new on Netflix.

The new season of Selling the OC premieres on Netflix on Friday, September 8.

Selling the OC season 2 trailer

Judging by the trailer, the agents may have more listings on their hands, but they also have more conflict. Check out the clip for yourself.

Selling the OC season 2 premise

Here is the official synopsis of what’s to come in Selling the OC season 2:

"Reputations, romances and relationships are on the line when The Oppenheim Group’s Orange County team returns for season two of Selling The OC. These young and hungry agents will risk everything while navigating a hot real estate market and even hotter rumors."

Selling the OC season 2 cast

Selling the OC season 2 (Image credit: Netflix)

Here are the agents featured in the new season:

Austin Victoria

Sean Palmieri

Brandi Marshall

Gio Helou

Kayla Cardona

Lauren Shortt

Polly Brindle

Tyler Stanaland

Alexandra Jarvis

Alexandra Rose

Alexandra Hall

Alexandra Harper

Jason Oppenheim

Brett Oppenheim

How to watch Selling the OC

Selling the OC is a Netflix original show. Those hoping to watch episodes need a subscription to Netflix. Currently, the streaming service offers a few different options for would-be subscribers.