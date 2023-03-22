Selling Sunset season 6: cast and everything we know

Emmy-nominated reality series Selling Sunset season 5 had everyone hooked with its drama, scandals and stunning luxury homes — so naturally, fans were delighted to hear that it was renewed for another two seasons.

Selling Sunset goes behind the scenes of the cutthroat world of LA real estate as it follows a group of glamorous female realtors working at the prestige Oppenheim Group — the No.1 agency in the Hollywood Hills and the Sunset Strip.

Unfortunately, some much-loved cast members won't be returning for season 6, but in an exciting twist, we'll be welcoming two new faces into the real estate business.

Here's everything we know about Selling Sunset season 6...

The Selling Sunset women are back for season 6. (Image credit: PATRICK WYMORE/NETFLIX)

When will Selling Sunset season 6 be on Netflix?

There has been no confirmed release date for when Selling Sunset season 6 will be on Netflix. However, realtor Chrishell Stause revealed that they had finished filming the sixth season and are currently filming season 7.

She told Entertainment Tonight (opens in new tab): "We're actually season six in the can and you'll hear an announcement about that soon, but that’s done and we’re filming seven now. We’ve got some content for you guys coming very soon."

Cheers to Selling Sunset! (Image credit: Netflix)

Who will be in Selling Sunset season 6?

The realtors set to return to Selling Sunset season 6 are Chrishell Stause, Emma Hernan, Davina Potratz, Amanza Smith and Chelsea Lazkani, who became close friends with Christine Quinn when she was welcomed into the brokerage in season 5.

Also coming back for the new season are Mary Fitzgerald and her husband Romain Bonnet, Heather Rae El Moussa and her husband Tarek El Moussa and Oppenheim Group bosses Brett and Jason Oppenheim.

Amanza Smith, Mary Fitzgerald and Chrishell Stause. (Image credit: Courtesy Of Netflix)

Selling Sunset will also be introducing two new cast members to seasons 6 and 7 as realtors Nicole Young and Bre Tiesi join the Oppenheim group.

Long-time Oppenheim group member Nicole, who has been at the company for over a decade, was originally meant to appear in the first season of the show.

She told PEOPLE (opens in new tab): "Originally, I was a part of the main cast. Honestly, at the time, I just got cold feet right before they were going to start filming. I just wasn't ready to expose my entire life, and even more so, my clients and business — which I'm very protective of — to the entire world.

"I've grown personally and professionally a lot. At the end of the day, it's an incredible opportunity and a rise-to-the-occasion kind of moment," she revealed.

A post shared by Nicole Young (@itsnicoleyoung) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Also joining the luxury cast is LA-native model and realtor Bre, who will also be bringing her bundle of joy onto our screens, her five week old son, Legendary Love.

Bre shares her baby boy with actor and TV host Nick Cannon and spoke about her transition from the modeling and acting industry to the big world of real estate.

"I wanted to transition out of modeling and start setting myself up for a long-term career. I started taking it more seriously and tapping into my network, and that's when I started making some high-figure sales," she explained.

"As amazing as modeling was as an industry for me, I was just kind of over it. You know, I'm 31 now. So I'm like, it's time to be a big girl!"

A post shared by Bre Tiesi (@bre_tiesi) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

As for who won't be returning to the show, Queen Bee Christine Quinn's future with the company was left unclear in season 5 and she has since confirmed that she won't be coming back for Selling Sunset season 6.

At the end of season 5, Emma told Jason and Mary that Christine had used an associate to reach out to one of her clients and offered him $5000 to stop working with her, but Christine has denied Emma's claims.

Christine has since revealed that she left the real estate agency to focus on her and her husband Christian Dumontet’s crypto real estate business, 'RealOpen'.

She said to PEOPLE (opens in new tab): “I terminated my contract when the brokerage launched. I had to make a business decision that was for me, so I had to terminate the contract so I could move it over to my brokerage."

Christine Quinn won't be returning to Selling Sunset. (Image credit: Netflix)

It has also been confirmed that Maya Vander won't be returning for the new season. According to TMZ (opens in new tab), Maya will not return to the series "because she's focused on raising her family and continuing to build her real estate business in Miami. Not only that, Maya recently switched her real estate license to be a member of the Compass real estate firm."

"We're told Maya loved her time on the show...but the commute from Miami to Los Angeles to be a part of the production got to be a lot to handle, especially with young kids."

Maya Vander also won't be returning. (Image credit: Courtesy Of Netflix)

As for Vanessa Villela, it is unknown whether she will be appearing in the next season as she may be moving to London with her now-fianceé, Nick Hardy

A source revealed to PEOPLE (opens in new tab): "Vanessa is stressed about coming back to the show. She'd like to come back and she'd love to showcase her wedding, but she's heard the same thing as everyone else, that new realtors are going to be coming in."

Vanessa Villela and her fianceé Nicky Hardy. (Image credit: Courtesy Of Netflix)

What will happen in Selling Sunset season 6?

Currently, there has been no details released surrounding what Selling Sunset season 6 will focus on. However, Chrishell teased the upcoming season to ET (opens in new tab) saying: "We all need therapy." So it sounds like it's going to be a dramatic one!

Cast member Heather recently gave birth to a baby boy earlier this year, so it's possible that her pregnancy journey could feature in the new season.

A post shared by Heather Rae El Moussa (@theheatherraeelmoussa) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Boss Jason Oppenheim and Chrishell’s relationship was one of the major storylines in Selling Sunset season 5 and their new-found love shocked the Oppenheim Group.

Meanwhile, tensions boiled over between Christine and her co-workers and there was a buzz around Heather’s wedding to HGTV star Tarek El Moussa.

At the Selling Sunset Reunion Special, it was announced that Chrishell and Jason had ended their relationship, with fans sobbing as Jason broke down over the announcement.

Chrishell is now is a relationship with Australian singer G Flip, but how will working with her ex Jason pan out in season 6?

A lot has changed since season 5, with the end of relationships and the beginning of new ones, explosive fights and fallouts. Could there even be a new 'villain' introduced to season 6? We'll have to find out.

Chrishell and Jason Oppenheim's relationship was a talking point in season 5. (Image credit: Netflix)

Is there a trailer?

There's currently no trailer out for Selling Sunset season 6 but we'll update this guide as soon as one has dropped.