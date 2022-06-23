Selling Sunset gives a big update on the show's future

Selling Sunset will be adding more mega mansions to their portfolio as Netflix has renewed the Emmy-nominated reality series for another two seasons.

We can expect even more drama, scandals and stunning luxury homes coming down the line with production due to begin this summer according to Netflix.

Selling Sunset goes behind-the-scenes of the cutthroat world of LA real estate as it follows a group of glamorous female realtors working at the prestige Oppenheim Group — the No.1 agency in the Hollywood Hills and the Sunset Strip.

Boss Jason Oppenheim and Chrishell Stause’s relationship was one of the major storylines in Selling Sunset season 5 and their new-found love shocked the Oppenheim Group.

Meanwhile, tensions boiled over between Queen Bee Christine Quinn and her co-workers and there was a buzz around Heather Rae-Young’s wedding to HGTV star Tarek El Moussa.

No casting has been announced yet for Selling Sunset seasons 6 and 7, but the Oppenheim Group has welcomed a number of new faces to the real estate business over the last few seasons, including Emma Hernan, Vanessa Villela and most recently, Chelsea Lazkani, who became close friends with Christine.

Christine Quinn and newcomer Chelsea Lazkani became an 'iconic duo' in season 5. (Image credit: Netflix)

In the season finale, Christine's future with the company was left unclear, so it is unknown whether she will make an appearance in the upcoming series.

At the end of season 5, Emma told Jason and Mary Fitzgerald that Christine had used an associate to reach out to one of her clients and offered him $5000 to stop working with her; Christine has herself denied Emma's claims.

Christine has since revealed that she left the real estate agency to focus on her and her husband Christian Dumontet’s crypto real estate business, RealOpen.

She told PEOPLE (opens in new tab) that: “I terminated my contract when the brokerage launched. I had to make a business decision that was for me, so I had to terminate the contract so I could move it over to my brokerage."

Christine left the brokerage to focus on her and her husband's new business venture. (Image credit: Netflix)

Christine added: "Jason knew. I told him. Him and I had had conversations a year prior. I told him I was doing my own thing. I don't think anyone actually thought...I think they thought I was bluffing; I don't think they actually thought I was working on a company, I don't know. But I told them for a year that I was working on this. Everyone knows.

"Jason and I, we have a really good understanding. I told him, 'This comes from a career move. I have to do my own thing.' So that's why I made the company."

Selling Sunset seasons 1-5 are available to watch on Netflix.