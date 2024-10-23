Netflix makes history as it renews hit drama for a ground-breaking seventh season

Netflix has announced today (Wednesday, October 23) that Virgin River has been renewed for season 7, making it the streamer's longest-running drama as well as the longest-running English-language drama series and taking over huge shows like The Crown.

While we are still waiting for Virgin River season 6 to arrive on our screens on December 19, Netflix has announced that there will be more to come, meaning that Jack and Mel's long-awaited nuptials won't be the last we will see of the couple and the rest of our Virgin River favorites.

The news was announced today in a sweet video on the show's social media which sees the cast making the exciting announcement...

Speaking of the new commission, showrunner Patrick Sean Smith told Tudum that while Jack and Mel are bound to face challenges in their new life as husband and wife, this doesn't mean they are going to break up...

"I can’t imagine creating a scenario where you think Mel and Jack are going to break up. It forces you to dig a little bit deeper into, well, what other issues can they have in their relationship? Especially when you want to keep it through the romance lens. I think Alex and Martin play all of those [moments so well], it’s just resting on emotional stakes as opposed to will they, won’t they.”

And it isn't just Jack and Mel we will be seeing more of. Tudum also teased that other characters would be getting plenty of drama coming their way, too including Hope and Doc, who rekindled their own flame after a few years apart, Preacher and Kaia who came together during a major disaster for the community, and Lizzie and Denny who are expecting their first child together.

It is going to be a while before we see Virgin River season 7 on our screens, but in the meantime, you can catch up on all the drama with seasons 1-5 on Netflix now, and with season 6 from December 19.