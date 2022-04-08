Selling Sunset trailer sees Christine Quinn and newcomer Chelsea take over

The Selling Sunset season 5 trailer sees two girl bosses wanting to take over.

Selling Sunset season 5 has dropped a new drama-filled trailer that takes a glimpse at Queen Bee Christine Quinn finding a new ally in newcomer Chelsea Lazkani.

The previous season saw fiery queen bee and self-confessed villain Christine fall out with the other realtors at The Oppenheim Group, but now it seems she has another bee to add to her hive with sassy new realtor Chelsea in Selling Sunset season 5.

In the trailer, we’re introduced to the duo when British-Nigerian luxury realtor Chelsea delightedly meets Christine for the first time and they shake hands.

“I always get what I want,” Chelsea says in the next scene.

The pair seem to hit it off straight away when they’re both standing on the balcony of a huge mansion, with Chelsea saying, “I just love this view.”

“And I love looking down on people,” Christine adds.

“The little people,” Chelsea chimes in.

“Hi peasants!” they both jokingly shout in unison as they wave and laugh.

The glamorous twosome are then seen chatting once again about co-star Heather Young’s bridal shower for her upcoming wedding to TV personality Tarek El Moussa.

“She didn’t invite you to her bridal shower?” Chelsea shockingly asks Christine.

But, Christine soon makes her presence known when she sends Heather a huge heart-shaped arrangement of red roses.

At the end of the trailer, Christine vows to her partner in crime that: “I don’t think these ******* are ready, ‘cause we are about to take over.”

Another bombshell that dropped in the trailer was Chrishell Stause’s romance with Oppenheim Group boss Jason and Mary Fitzgerald’s new position as manager.

Although, not everyone is respecting her newly assigned role, particularly for Christine who just rolls her eyes when Mary asks her to stop disrespecting the other agents if she still wants to be part of the brokerage.

But Mary’s jaw drops when Christine defends herself with: “I have never once instigated a situation.”

Selling Sunset season 5 airs on Netflix on Friday, April. 22.