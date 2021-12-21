‘Selling Sunset’ season 5 — everything we know about the new season
By Grace Morris published
'Selling Sunset' season 5 is back with more drama than ever.
Selling Sunset season 4 only just hit our screens on Nov. 24, but we’re in for more drama, scandals, and an unexpected romance in the Oppenheim Group office as it’s been announced that season 5 of the real estate series has officially wrapped filming.
The news was announced via a social media post by Selling Sunset star and real estate agent Mary Fitzgerald.
A post shared by Mary Fitzgerald (@themaryfitzgerald)
A photo posted by on
Here’s everything we know about Selling Sunset season 5…
‘Selling Sunset’ season 5 release date
There has been no confirmed release date yet, but when Mary appeared on Lorraine with her husband Romain Bonnet, she teased that the new season will be explosive, and suggested the show could return as early as March 2022.
What will happen in ‘Selling Sunset’ season 5?
Looking at the teaser trailer, which you can watch below, it seems as though season 5 will focus on Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim’s relationship, and how the rest of the cast react to the shocking news.
Season 4 was jam-packed with the usual drama, mostly involving Queen Bee Christine Quinn who had given birth during the series. We also welcomed two new real estate agents, Emma Hernan and Vanessa Villela, with Christine already having hostility towards Emma over an ex-boyfriend.
As the arguments between Christine and her co-workers ensued, we also got to see the highs and lows of the glamorous real estate agents, such as Amanza Smith’s custody problems and Chrishell recovering after her brutal divorce.
Will Christine manage to make amends with the Oppenheim Group girls? We’ll have to find out in season 5!
Is there a trailer?
Yes! You can watch the trailer below, where we see the cast talking about the “news,” and at the end of the clip, we can guess that this “news” is probably about Chrishell and Jason’s new relationship as we see them kiss.
Selling Sunset Season 5 - Coming in 2022 pic.twitter.com/pLJoGE66PQDecember 3, 2021
Grace is a digital writer with WhatToWatch.com, where she writes series guides for must-watch shows and the latest TV news. She graduated from Anglia Ruskin University in 2020 with a degree in Writing and Film Studies, which only made her love for creative writing, film, and TV grow stronger.
Some of her favourite TV shows are Line of Duty, Fresh Meat, The Great British Bake Off, and Gogglebox. In her spare time, Grace likes to explore new places with her friends and family and, of course, watch and read about the latest films and TV series!
