'Selling Sunset' star reveals season five has officially wrapped

Selling Sunset season 4 may have only landed on Netflix on Nov. 24, but it looks like we'll be seeing more from Christine Quinn, Heather Rae Young, Chrishell Stause, and the rest of the Oppenheim Group very soon as filming on the new season has finally wrapped.

Although a release date has not been confirmed yet, real estate agent and Selling Sunset star Mary Fitzgerald revealed the news on social media with a photo of her ringing the huge bell in their office which she captioned "Lots of 🔔🔔🔔 today because we are officially wrapped with Season 5!🤩"

You can see her post below:

A post shared by Mary Fitzgerald (@themaryfitzgerald) A photo posted by on

Chrishell Stause also marked the occasion on Instagram. She posted a couple of snaps with Mary, writing: "Putting a bow on season 5 of #SellingSunset with the fam. 💕 Lucky to get to do what I love with the ones I love!"

She also shared a behind-the-scenes clip where Jason found his way into the Selling Sunset girls' trailer on set and was joking about trying to get his hair done.

A post shared by Chrishell (@chrishell.stause) A photo posted by on

This isn't the first time we've heard about a fifth season. Netflix confirmed that Selling Sunset season five would be on the way back in March 2021 when they revealed the show had been renewed for two more seasons.

One of Mary's Instagram posts suggests that the two series were filmed back-to-back, as she wrote "Selling Sunset season 4 & 5 coming to you so so sooooon!!!" earlier this year.

Since then, Mary appeared on Lorraine with Romain Bonnet, where she teased that big things would be on the way in the new season, and suggested the show could return as early as March 2022.

Netflix tweeted out a first-look teaser for Selling Sunset season 5 on Dec. 3, and it looks like Jason and Chrishell's relationship is set to cause quite a stir around the office.

Selling Sunset Season 5 - Coming in 2022 pic.twitter.com/pLJoGE66PQDecember 3, 2021 See more

Selling Sunset season four is available to stream right now on Netflix.