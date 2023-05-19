Selling Sunset's Bre Tiesi: career, past relationships and other TV credits

With Christine Quinn and Maya Vander saying goodbye to Selling Sunset after five seasons, producers shot some new blood into the series via cast additions Nicole Young and Bre Tiesi. Although Nicole is making a name for herself as Chrishell Stause's new sparring partner, Bre is a breakout star due to her fascinating life beyond the show's cameras. This includes her interesting resume, her relationships with a gameshow host and former NFL quarterback and her other TV credits.

Here's what we know about Selling Sunset's Bre Tiesi.

What is Bre Tiesi's career?

Stating the obvious given the premise of Selling Sunset, Bre is a real estate agent based in California. Before joining the Oppenheim Group, she worked at Keller Williams Beverly Hills. According to an interview with E News , one of her most high-profile deals has been helping NBA star Ben Simmons purchase a $17.5 million home in Beverly Hills.

Before Bre sunk her teeth into real estate, she launched her modeling career around the age of 16. Again referencing her E News interview, she claimed modeling was not something she actually saw as a career path for herself until a former boyfriend and his mom proposed the idea. Once the seed was planted, she went on to work in the fashion industry, even landing a job as the spokesperson for Rockstar Energy.

In addition to being a real estate agent and model, she's also a fitness guru. The daughter of an MMA fighter and a nutritionist, she grew up knowing the importance of fitness and good health. She parlayed her passion and knowledge for it into the OnlyFans fitness TV show Elevate. You can purchase workout guides and healthy eating plans via her site Body by Bre .

Bre Tiesi, Selling Sunset season 6 (Image credit: Netflix )

Who is Bre Tiesi dating?

Before we talk about her present dating situation, let's talk about her past. Bre was previously married to the former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel. The pair were wed for over two years, divorcing in 2021.

Bre's relationship with Masked Singer host Nick Cannon is probably what most people are aware of as it pertains to her romantic life. Bre apparently has been in an on-again-off-again romance with Nick for roughly a decade. While in their off phases they pursued things with other people, her even getting married, as she puts it in terms of Nick, "I've always come back."

In June 2022, Bre and Nick welcomed their first child together named Legendary. As of reporting, the status of the romantic relationship between Bre and Nick is unclear, but judging by her Instagram , they are at the very least co-parents and friends.

What other TV shows has Bre Tiesi been on?

As it turns out, Selling Sunset is not Bre's first reality series. She's previously made appearances on another real estate-focused reality show called Love & Listings. Plus, she was a cast member of WAGS and has been featured on Wild n' Out, a series hosted by Nick Cannon.

Selling Sunset season 6 is now streaming on Netflix.