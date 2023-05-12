Christine Quinn won't be watching Selling Sunset season 6 — here's why

Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn has revealed that she won't be tuning into the Netflix reality show when it returns for Selling Sunset season 6.

Last year, news broke that the reality show's Queen Bee would be leaving the Oppenheim Group and, by extension, the reality show, behind because Christine Quinn wanted to open up her own real estate venture.

While her departure was said to be a mutual decision between Netflix, Christine, and the Selling Sunset production company, Christine has nevertheless made it clear she won't be tuning in to see what Mary Fitzgerald, Chrishell Stause, Heather Rae El Moussa, and the rest of the Oppenheim Group get up to when the new season drops on Friday, May 19.

Speaking to E! News (opens in new tab), Christine said: "I have my girls that I absolutely love, and I'm so supportive of them.

"But for me, I don't think I'll watch the show just because I know them for who they are and not what they're edited to be, so for me, I probably won't watch it. But I did hear that my name was being dropped in the trailer."

The Emmy-nominated reality series was renewed for another two seasons back in June 2022, with much of the previous season dedicated to Jason Oppenheim and Chrishell Stause's relationship.

While Christine Quinn has left the Oppenheim Group behind, the show is gaining two new real estate agents in the form of Nicole Young and Bre Tiesi.

Nicole has been a member of the Group for over a decade and was meant to be part of the very first season of Selling Sunset, but she revealed she got cold feet just before filming got underway, deciding she wasn't yet ready to share her work and life with the world at the time.

Bre, meanwhile, is an LA-based model who made the transition to real estate. She shares a baby with TV host Nick Cannon, and she'll be bringing her son, Legendary Love, onto our screens, too.

Selling Sunset season 6 starts streaming exclusively on Netflix on Friday, May 19. If you're looking for more shows to stream, check out our recommendations for the best Netflix shows you should be watching right now.