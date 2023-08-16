Rick and Morty season 7: everything we know about the animated series

The arrival of Rick and Morty season 7 marks a turning point for the wildly popular animated series. With one of its main creatives no longer a part of the show, questions abound about the brand new season.

All of this stems from the departure of Justin Roiland, who was fired from the series after Rick and Morty season 6. In addition to being one of the creators (alongside Dan Harmon) and writers, Roiland voiced both Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith. Who will replace Roiland as the voice of the two main characters and what directions will the show go with Roiland no longer serving as one of its creators?

We do our best to answer those questions with everything we know about Rick and Morty season 7 right here.

The announcement for the Rick and Morty season 7 release date appears to be imminent. Dropping a teaser video on social media, which you can watch below, it was shared that the Rick and Morty season 7 premiere date is coming next week, August 21-25.

When the news comes in, we'll provide the official date right here.

Rick and Morty season 7 plot

There's been no official word on what the plot of Rick and Morty season 7 is going to be, but based on how season 6 ended and the teaser for the new season already provided we have can assume that the biggest storyline is going to be Rick C-137's search for his ultimate nemesis, Rick Prime.

Rick and Morty season 7 cast

The biggest question about Rick and Morty season 7 is who is going to take over voicing Rick and Morty now that Justin Roiland is no longer a part of the show? No announcement has been made, but a show producer said at San Diego Comic Con 2023 that they were "closing in" on replacements, who will attempt to sound as much like Roiland's original interpretations of the characters as possible.

Otherwise, it is assumed that the rest of the voice cast for Rick and Morty are going to be back, including Spencer Grammer as Summer Smith, Sarah Chalke as Beth Smith and Chris Parnell as Jerry Smith.

It's unclear at this time if other recurring voice actors are going to pop up as part of the new season, like Kari Wahlgren's Jessica, Keith David's President or others. We also don't have any word on what potential guest stars may join the season. But when any info on that becomes available we'll share it here.

Rick and Morty season 7 trailer

Adult Swim has not shared an official trailer for Rick and Morty season 7, but they are teasing the show's return with a music video chronicling Rick C-137 and Rick Prime's history, all to the tune of Smashing Pumpkins' "Bullet with Butterfly Wings." Watch the video right here:

How to watch Rick and Morty

Rick and Morty season 7 will air on Adult Swim in the US, which is what Cartoon Network becomes late at night. While available with many traditional pay-TV subscriptions, viewers can also access the channel if they sign up for the live TV streaming services Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV. If you want to catch up with the previous six seasons of the show, they are available on both Hulu and Max.