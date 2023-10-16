Who is the new Rick and Morty star Harry Belden, who voices Morty?

Now that popular sci-fi animated comedy Rick and Morty season 7 is here, fans are finally getting to find out something that's been a massive question for a while now: 'who voices Morty?'.

After show co-creator and voice actor Justin Roiland was removed from the show, fans have been wondering who's going to step into his shoes to voice Rick, Morty and all the other characters. And now we know: Morty, Rick's anxious grandson, is now being voiced by Harry Belden.

So who is Belden, what's he been in before, and how did he get the role? Let's find out.

Who is Harry Belden?

Harry Belden is a young actor, who has a rather limited number of roles on his IMDb.

Belden has had one-episode roles in some TV shows including Proven Innocent and Chicago Med, and also in the Disney holiday movie Christmas Again, but Rick and Morty is by far his biggest role.

How did Belden get cast as Morty?

(Image credit: Adult Swim)

Series co-creator Dan Harmon and showrunner Scott Marder talked to Hollywood Reporter about the casting process for the show, which apparently consisted of thousands of candidates and hundreds of interviews.

Unlike Rick voice actor Ian Cardoni, Belden was one of the last people Marder talked to when casting for the role. "Harry came after we exhausted every resource," he explained.

The casting process involved multiple rounds to make sure the voice actors could consistently nail the voices set by Roiland: "People had it in splashes but once you bring them back in, they couldn’t do it conversationally, which is what we needed".

Will Harry Belden voice other roles in Rick and Morty season 7?

While Justin Roiland voiced many of the supporting cast of Rick and Morty beyond the two titular characters, that's not going to be on Belden's plate... for now, as at least one other Roiland character, titled 'Mr. Poopybutthole', was recast.

According to the showrunner "it was a lot to ask either of them to take on [this character]. It felt like too much for either of them to be doing [the extra character] in an episode of the show that they had to completely re-do".

However there's the possibility of Belden or co-star Cardoni picking up roles as the show goes on, as Marder confirmed "we are happy for them to take on more of these smaller characters".

You can hear Harry Belden voice Morty right now and we've got a guide on how to watch Rick and Morty season 7 here.