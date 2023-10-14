How to watch Rick and Morty season 7 from anywhere

The phenomenally popular sci-fi series is back! Although co-creator Justin Roiland is on hiatus from the show, you can watch Rick and Morty season 7 and still enjoy Rick and his nervy grandson having as many wild, outlandish adventures between dimensions as ever before.

In fact, you can watch Rick and Morty season 7 for FREE in the United Kingdom thanks to the Channel 4 streaming service. Even if you’re travelling abroad, you could still watch Rick and Morty season 7 on Channel 4 from anywhere with a VPN.

With Adult Swim cutting ties with co-creator Roiland after misconduct allegations, nihilistic scientist Rick and his conscientious grandson Morty will now be voiced by two “soundalike” actors (taking a different tack to Hulu’s recasting with Dan Stevens in Solar Opposites season 4).

The series should be as ludicrously good as before, though, with Adult Swim’s Michael Ouweleen assuring viewers that “thanks to the talent of the entire show team, we can all enjoy 10 new episodes that yet again raise the bar for comedy and animation".

Season 7 will expand on the overarching story of Rick’s obsessive quest to find the murderous Rick Prime, while also containing heaps of bonkers standalone stories. Old friends like Squanchy (Tom Kenny), Gearhead (Scott Chernoff), and Mr. Poopybutthole, are due to feature once more as eponymous duo Rick and Morty double-down on the intergalactic mayhem.

Read on below, where we’ll explain how to watch Rick and Morty season 7 online, for free, and from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Rick and Morty season 7 FREE in the UK

Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland’s hit show will be broadcast on E4 in the UK, beginning from Tuesday, October 17 at 10pm BST. Rick and Morty season 7 will air the same time each week, and is completely free to watch, live or on-demand, with catch-up service on Channel 4 (so long as you’ve got a valid TV licence). However, if you find yourself outside of the UK, you might want to use a VPN to allow to watch Rick and Morty season 7 from abroad.

How to watch Rick and Morty season 7 in the US

Rick and Morty season 7 debuts on Sunday, October 15 in the US, with episodes airing weekly at 11pm ET / 8pm PT as part of Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim programming block.

If you’ve got Cartoon Network as part of a cable plan, then watching Rick and Morty season 7 should be a breeze. But if not, cord-cutters will want to check out the OTT offerings of either Hulu with Live TV, or the more reasonably priced Sling TV.

Hulu’s Live TV plan provides dozens of channels and heaps of on-demand content (including Disney Plus) for $76.99 per month. As for Sling TV, both Sling TV Blue and Sling TV Orange plans include Cartoon Network and cost from $40 a month.

How to watch Rick and Morty season 7 in Australia

Rick and Morty season 7 will be on Netflix down under, where Australian fans can watch new episodes from Monday, October 16, with plans starting at AU$6.99 for the ad-supported option.

How to watch Rick and Morty season 7 from anywhere with a VPN

You can watch Rick and Morty season 7 on any of the streaming services above by using a VPN – no matter where you are in the world!

Normally a streaming service will know where you are trying to tune in from and block you if you're not in the right country but a Virtual Private Network (VPN) is an app that hides your location. That means you can access your usual sports and entertainment services even while you're traveling abroad.

Our favorite VPN is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at ExpressVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

ExpressVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free.

US viewers can watch Rick and Morty season 7 as soon as Sunday, October 15. The latest episodes land on Netflix Australia shortly afterwards on Monday, October 16, while UK fans can enjoy all-new Rick and Morty from Tuesday, October 17 – and absolutely free on Channel 4 (with a valid TV licence, of course).