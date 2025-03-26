How to watch The Conners season 7: catch the comedy's final season online or on TV

The Roseanna TV franchise is coming to an end with The Conners season 7 as this six-episode run, which premieres on Wednesday, March 26, marks the final season of the show.

The Conners was created as a spin-off of classic TV comedy Roseanna, which follows the working-class Conner family as they go about their day-to-day life after the death of their matriarch Roseanna.

After seven seasons of The Conners (not even counting Roseanna's season), we've come to know and love the family, but now we need to bid them farewell with six more episodes before the end.

So here's how to watch The Conners season 7 to give them their send-off. We'll also help you watch the past seasons if you need to catch up.

How to watch The Conners season 7 in the US

The Conners airs on the ABC TV channel starting on Wednesday, March 26, taking up the 8 pm ET/PT time slot just before Abbott Elementary.

After that, episodes will roll out weekly, which would put the finale date as Wednesday, April 30 unless there are unplanned schedule changes.

If you can't watch the episodes live, they'll land on streaming service Hulu a day after. That's Thursday, March 27, with new episodes weekly until Thursday, May 1.

Past seasons of The Conners are on Hulu as well as Netflix. The first five were also, until recently, on a range of free streaming services, though they were taken off in time for season 7's debut.



How to watch The Conners season 7 in the UK

At the time of writing, The Conners season 7 hasn't had a confirmed release or air date in the UK. In fact, neither has season 6!

The first five seasons of The Conners can be streamed on Sky TV and Now TV.

There lack of season 6 means that it's unlikely that season 7 will arrive any time soon. For context, season 5 arrived in the UK on the day its finale aired in the US, so it's not like there's a big delay; there's no evidence that the last two seasons will ever come to the UK.

How to watch The Conners season 7 in Australia

There's not been any confirmed release information for The Conners season 7 in Australia, and I don't expect that to change.

That's because no previous seasons of The Conners are available to watch anywhere in Australia (including buying them or renting them digitally). So there's no reason why that could change.

How to watch The Conners season 7 everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch X, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite X or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!