How to watch Solar Opposites season 4: stream the animated sci-fi comedy online

Rick and Morty creator Justin Roiland's next show is back, as Solar Opposites season 4 is returning on Monday, August 14, though the writer and voice actor himself won't be contributing to this next season.

Quick links US: Hulu

UK: Not streaming yet

Solar Opposites is an animated sci-fi comedy show which has the opposite premise to Rick and Morty: instead of being about humans who travel into space, it's about a group of aliens who find themselves stuck living on Earth.

We're into the fourth season now (not including holiday specials) and there are even more to come, with a Valentine's Special and fifth season already confirmed. So here's how to watch Solar Opposites season 4, because if you wait you'll be left behind.

How to watch Solar Opposites season 4 in the US

In the US, Solar Opposites season 4 will be available to stream via Hulu when it releases. All of season 4 will land at the same time on Monday, August 14, which is presumably where the Valentine's Special will land next year.

In addition, past seasons of Solar Opposites are on the streamer too, including previous holiday specials.

Hulu costs $7.99 for its ad-enabled tier (with an annual plan available at $79.99 per year) and $14.99 for the ad-free one (a price which is set to rise to $17.99 from Thursday, October 12).

Some subscribers opt to sign up to Hulu via the Disney Bundle, with options letting you add ad-enabled or ad-free Disney Plus as well as sometimes ESPN Plus for a limited extra price. In fact, the base tier gets you Disney Plus and Hulu (both with ads) for just $9.99 per month.

How to watch Solar Opposites season 4 in the UK

At the time of writing, there's no official release date information for Solar Opposites season 4 in the UK, and that means you'll likely need to wait a little bit before watching it in the UK.

When the series does come out, it'll likely do so via Disney Plus, because the past three seasons are available to watch in the library of the streamer already. Disney Plus costs £7.99 per month to subscribe, though a cheaper option with ads is coming soon which will cost £4.99 each month.