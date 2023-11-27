All Rick and Morty season 7 episodes ranked

Things may have changed a bit with Rick and Morty season 7 following the departure of Justin Roiland, but the hit animated show still delivers wildly hilarious episodes featuring the Smith family that fans (us included) can't get enough of. More than halfway through the start of this new era, we're ranking what we think are the best episodes of Rick and Morty season 7 so far.

If you've been watching Rick and Morty season 7, you've seen Rick (now voiced by Ian Cardoni) take on his mortal enemy, Rick Prime; the return of Unity (Christin Hedricks); and crazy team ups with Morty (now voiced by Harry Belden) and Summer (Spencer Grammer) and Rick and Jerry (Chris Parnell). But which ones have been our favorites to date?

Take a look at our Rick and Morty season 7 episode rankings right here:

7. Wet Kuat Amortican Summer

(Image credit: Adult Swim)

More often than not, it's a lot of fun when Summer gets added into the adventure mix with Rick and Morty. Add the idea of a Total Recall and Taken mashup, and "Wet Kuat Amortican Summer" is a fun idea, but it didn’t feel like it came together as well as it could have. The one-off jokes like Summer sorting regular and cursed amulets, the Cake or Fake TV show and Rick's misguided rampage had me laughing more than Morty constantly saying "open your mind" or the multiple reveals in the final minutes. Clever idea, lacking anything overly memorable.

6. How Poopy Got His Poop Back

(Image credit: Adult Swim)

The first episode of the Rick and Morty season 7 did not hold back. It not only featured the return of fan-favorite Mr. Poopybutthole (Jon Allen) and seeing him go through a lot after his family left him, but it also featured Hugh Jackman voicing himself as a hard-going partier and even a Predator. It's probably a little too much, especially as many fans were eager to see how the show was going to weave in the new voice actors for Rick and Morty (Morty is barely in the episode, a common theme in the early season 7 episodes).

5. The Jerrick Trap

(Image credit: Adult Swim)

"The Jerrick Trap" and "Wet Kuat Amortican Summer" are very similar. Where the latter had Summer and Morty being meshed together and learning to cooperate and understand each other, "The Jerrick Trap" did the same for Rick and Jerry, but to better results. We got to see Jerry and Rick really work as a team as they scramble their brains together, making Jerry smarter and Rick a bit more like Jerry. The crystal mobsters are also a fun touch to help bring the story around full circle.

4. Air Force Wong

(Image credit: Adult Swim)

Maybe it's just us, but we love whenever Keith David's President shows up. Having him hitting on Dr. Wong (Susan Sarandon) much to the objection of Rick in this episode is fantastic. The episode also marks the return of Unity for the first time since season 2, which is enjoyable. The biggest knock that we have with "Air Force Wong" honestly is that it was another example of the show seemingly leaving Morty out of it for no particular reason.

3. Rickfending Your Mort

(Image credit: Adult Swim)

Rick and Morty literally call out "Rickfending Your Mort" as a clip show as they are on trial for past things that they've done. But of course it is a clip show Rick and Morty style. Pretty much none of what we see has ever been shown before, so it's a great way for the writers to try out some wacky ideas that they probably couldn't build entire episodes around, much like the Interdimensional Cable episodes (though in fairness not quite as good). Also very much enjoyed the Observers, the return of the adventure punch cards (even if just as a plot device) and referencing how the show does its episode titles.

2. That's Amorte

(Image credit: Nicole Yavasile/Adult Swim)

"That’s Amorte" is an example of why so many people adore Rick and Morty. Not only is it funny, but it cleverly delivers ethical queries. In this case, Rick has been sharing with his family weekly spaghetti dinners that are out of this world. However, what Morty soon learns is the spaghetti comes from another planet, where the insides of people who commit suicide turn into the pasta dish. The show takes the time to provide info for help to anyone who may need it, but in the episode it seems more focused on the ethical dilemma of consuming meat, but choosing not to lean one way or the other. It is also the first classic Morty episode for Belden, who finally got his time to shine.

1. Unmortricken

(Image credit: Adult Swim)

Rick and Morty season 6 ended with the reveal that Rick was searching for his nemesis, Rick Prime, who killed his wife years ago. It took five episodes for Rick and Morty season 7 to pay this off, but it was worth the wait. It also saw the return of Evil Morty, who lends a hand to Rick so he can just be left alone. The episode features some great sequences, fantastic banter between Rick and Evil Morty and serves as a cathartic moment for not just Rick, but fans as well. This definitely felt like an unofficial send-off of Justin Roiland, getting rid of Rick Prime and finally being able to move on with a new part of the show's life. This plotline may have happened eventually anyway had Roiland stayed on, but the parallel between the show and real life is too big to ignore. Beyond that, it's just a fun episode.

Rick and Morty season 7 airs Sundays on Adult Swim in the US and Tuesdays on Channel 4 in the UK